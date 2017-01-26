SPORTS JANUARY 26, 2017

The Iowa Wesleyan women’s basketball team hosted the Beavers of Blackburn College Wednesday evening. The Tigers defeated Blackburn by a score of 75-35 with the help of four players scoring in double digits.

The Tigers were led in scoring by Darby Massner. She finished the game with 21 points on 7-10 shooting from the field and was 4-5 from behind the arc. Cairece Allen added 19 points on 6-8 shooting. Allen was also 3-5 from three point range and was 4-4 from the free throw line. She grabbed a team high six rebounds in the win. Allie Massner recorded 12 points and Jaimie Hurd added 11 points for Iowa Wesleyan.

The Tigers are now 8-9 overall and 7-3 in conference play this season. They will be back in action on Saturday, January 28, 2017. IW will host Spalding University in a 1 pm contest in Ruble Arena.

Blackburn handed the Iowa Wesleyan men’s basketball team a 91-84 defeated on the Tigers home floor last night. Wesleyan was led in scoring once again by Steven Soukup with 30 points, Brock Butler had 18 and C.J. Singletary scored 12. The Tigers are now 8-3 in the conference and 12-6 overall. Spalding is coming to Ruble Arena on Saturday afternoon at 3 pm to play a conference game.

Illinois beat Iowa in men’s Big Ten basketball by a score of 76-64 on the Fighting Illini’s home court. Iowa plays host to Ohio State on Saturday.

The Mt. Pleasant Panther wrestling team will tonight play host to Burlington in non-conference dual meet wrestling, action begins at 6 pm. The Panthers are coming off a 2nd place finish at the Williamsburg Tourney this past Saturday. Mt. Pleasant is still searching for their 14th dual meet victory of the season that would set a school record.

OTHER AREA WRESTLING ACTION: West Burlington/Notre Dame/Danville, Waco and Wapello at Van Buren. Columbus Community/WMU, Cardinal and Highland at Lone Tree. Keokuk, Washington and Williamsburg at Oskaloosa. L&M, Mediapolis and Pekin at New London.

The St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference softball coaches have released the 2017 Preseason Coaches’ Poll. Iowa Wesleyan was picked to finish seventh out of ten teams after receiving 31 total points. Westminster College took the top spot in this year’s poll. They received 72 total points, including six first place votes.

The Tigers will return ten members from last year’s squad, including seven starters. Among the top returners for IW, is Sydnee Stalker. In her first season with the Tigers, Stalker hit .313 and drove in 14 runs on the year. She played in 35 games and started 28 for the IW.

Iowa Wesleyan will look to some key newcomers this season to step in right away. The key newcomers include: Shelby Allender, Utility, Julie Dodd, Pitcher, and Ashley Machholz, Outfielder. Allender and Dodd are both sophomores for the Tigers, and Machholz is a freshman this season.

Last season, Iowa Wesleyan finished the season with a 14-24 overall record and were 6-10 in conference play. The Tigers ended the season in seventh place in the SLIAC standings.