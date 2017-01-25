SPORTS JANUARY 25, 2017

SPORTS JANUARY 25, 2017

Mt. Pleasant swept Chariton in girls and boys high school basketball played in Mt. Pleasant Panther Gymnasium. The Panther girls started the night with a 57-46 win over the Chargers, four Panthers scored in double figures with Maddie Williamson scoring 16, KaLynn Batey, Sarah Moffett and Baily Johnson each had 12 points. The M.P. girls are now 8-7 overall and play host to Conference foe Ft. Madison Friday Night.

AREA GIRLS SCORES: Holy Trinity Catholic 55 Central Lee 44, North Scott 73 Burlington 45, Columbus 47 L&M 38, Van Buren 38 Waco 37, Mediapolis 60 Wapello 52, Ft. Madison 44 Danville 29, New London 78 Cardinal 25, Keokuk 62 West Hancock 41, WMU 47 IMS 39, Notre Dame 57 West Burlington 22.

The 4th ranked MPHS boys rolled over Chariton 77-48, Junior Brady Sartorius scored 21 points and that put him over 1,000 points in his career, he has 1014 at this time. Foreign exchange student Tom O’Connor also had 21 points for his best offensive output of the season, his father Terry has been visiting from Australia and last night was his final chance to see his son play before heading back down under today. Panther boys will go to Ft. Madison Friday for conference action.

AREA BOYS SCORES: New London 77 Cardinal 38, IMS 58 WMU 28, Central Lee 40 Holy Trinity 38, Van Buren 65 Waco 50, Clark County, Mo. 59 Ft. Madison 46, Columbus 49 L&M 48, Wapello 65 Mediapolis 55, West Burlington 67 Notre Dame 44.

MPHS girls and boys bowling teams were swept by Keokuk, Panther girl’s team fell to Keokuk 2709 to 1822, Emma Overton rolled a 386 to be the M.P. high roller. Keokuk boys won 2872-2693, Cameron Sammons rolled a 439 high score for MPHS.

Iowa Wesleyan University women and men host Blackburn in St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference action tonight in Ruble Arena, women play at 6 pm and men’s game will follow. Fans can watch and listen to the action on iwtigers.com, Koehler Wendt has the play by play.

KILJ-FM 105.5 brings you Iowa Hawkeye basketball, the Hawks travel to Illinois for Big Ten play, airtime is 7 pm.

Last night Iowa State men won over Kansas State 70-65.