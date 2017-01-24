SPORTS JANUARY 24, 2017

SPORTS JANUARY 24, 2017

The Iowa Wesleyan women’s basketball team was on the road last evening. They traveled to Jacksonville, Illinois to take on MacMurray College to begin the second half of conference play this season. IW was looking to bounce back from a loss to Eureka College in their previous game. After giving up the first basket of the game to the Highlanders, Iowa Wesleyan came back to score the next two baskets and take the lead. The Tigers would go on to defeat MacMurray 63-36.

All five starters reached double digits in the win, and Allie Massner finished with a team high 13 points. Massner was 5-11 from the field, including 3-7 from behind the arc. Cairece Allen picked up a double-double after grabbing 16 rebounds and adding 12 points for IW. Darby Massner and Jaimie Hurd each ended the game with 12 points as well. Hurd finished the night with a perfect 8-8 from the free throw line.

Iowa Wesleyan will have a short turn around as the host Blackburn College this Wednesday. Tipoff is set for 6 pm in Ruble Arena. The Tigers will recognize Coaches vs. Cancer week at both of the home games this week. With the win over MacMurray, IW now has an overall record of 7-9 and a SLIAC record of 6-3. Iowa Wesleyan is currently tied for second in the conference standings.

AREA HIGH SCHOOL SCORES FROM MONDAY NIGHT:

New London boys over Central Lee 78-64

Central Lee girls over New London 63-43

Holy Trinity Catholic boys over Mediapolis 63-42

The Mt. Pleasant Middle School 7th grade girls basketball team played yesterday in Keokuk

“A” game: Keokuk 29

Mt Pleasant 26 (record 0-2)

MP scoring: Lydia Ebeling 6

Savanah Walls 6

“B” game: Keokuk 14

MP 5 (0-2)

MP scoring: Regan Seberg 2

Clare Schnicker 2

The Mt. Pleasant Middle School 8th grade boys hosted Keokuk Monday

A GAME

MT PLEASANT 41

KEOKUK 39

Leading Scorers

CHASE WILLIAMSON 13 points

MITCHELL MOOTHART 10 points

B GAME

KEOKUK 31

MT PLEASANT 23

Leading Scorers

MASON MILLS 10 points

C GAME

MT PLEASANT 27

KEOKUK 2

Leading Scorers

CHASE ADAMS 10 points

NEXT GAME : THURSDAY AT FT. MADISON

Mt. Pleasant plays host to Chariton in girls and boys non-conference basketball in Panther Gym tonight. In the girls matchup Chariton brings an 11-3 record after losing to undefeated Leon Central Decatur last night the 3rd ranked girls team in Class 2A 77-57. The Chargers are led by 5’6” senior Carlie Schaffer who scores 16 points a game. Mt. Pleasant is now 7-7 after losing to Keokuk last Friday night on the road. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast live beginning at 5:30 pm. In the boys game Chariton is 11-3 after picking up a win at Central Decatur last night 56-39. They are led by 6’3” Senior Lim Chuol who scores 18 points a game. Mt. Pleasant is 12-2 and are coming off a quality win Saturday at home against Mt. Vernon.

KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast the boy’s game also.

OTHER AREA GAMES: GIRL-BOY DOUBLEHEADERS: Notre Dame @ West Burlington, Columbus Community @ L&M, Holy Trinity Catholic @ Central Lee, New London @ Cardinal, Van Buren @ Waco, WMU @ IMS, Wapello @ Mediapolis.

GIRLS: Burlington @ North Scott BOYS: North Scott @ Burlington, Ft. Madison at Clark County, Mo.

Steven Soukup was named Player of the Week in the St. Louis Athletic Conference for the second time this season after his play last week for the Iowa Wesleyan Tigers. On the week, Soukup averaged 27.7 points per game and helped Iowa Wesleyan pick up three wins.

Steven currently is in the top five in the SLIAC leader boards in several categories. He is second in points per game and points with 24.6 and 418 respectively. Soukup leads the conference in field goals with 139-253 on the season, and he is fifth in in field goal percentage with 58.9 percent on the year.

The three wins moved Iowa Wesleyan to a 12-5 overall record and an 8-2 record in conference play. The Tigers are currently in second place in the SLIAC standings.

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released their Regional Tournament pairings.

Class 1A

2/9/17…Waco @ WMU 7 pm winner plays at Lone Tree on 2/14/17 at 7 pm vs Keota/Lone Tree winner from 2/9/17.

New London plays at Holy Trinity Catholic on 2/9/17 @ 7 pm, winner plays at Burlington Notre Dame 2/14/17

CLASS 2A

Wapello plays at Mediapolis 2/11/17 winner plays at Sigourney 2/14/17

Columbus Community at Danville 2/11/17 Winner plays at Highland 2/14/17

Cardinal at Van Buren/Harmony 2/11/17 Winner plays at Pekin 2/14/17

CLASS 3A

Davis County at Central Lee 2/11/17 Winner plays West Burlington/Mid Prairie winner at Mid Prairie 2/15/17

The Class 4A and 5A pairings will be released 1/30/17