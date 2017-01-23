SPORTS JANUARY 23, 2017

The #4 Mt. Pleasant Panthers won at home Saturday against #6 Mt. Vernon 54-47, Brady Sartorius scored 18 points. The Panther JV won 52-23.

The Mt. Pleasant High School wrestling team went to Williamsburg for a tournament and finished in 2nd place in the team race with 138 points, the host school Raiders finished 1st with 249 points. M.P. had two 1st place finishers with James DeMeyer at 152 lbs. and Dalton Shull at 220 lbs. Avant Henley, Nate Wallace and Dalton Bass were 2nd in the respective weight classes.

The Iowa Wesleyan men’s basketball team traveled to Jacksonville, Illinois this Saturday to take on MacMurray College. Wesleyan pulled away late in the first half, and did not trail the rest of the way to secure a 91-77 victory over MacMurray. Steven Soukup led all scorers with 37 points in the win. He was 14-20 from the floor, including 5-8 from behind the arc. Steven went 4-5 from the free throw line and also had a team high six assists for IW. Mitch Drey was 7-10 from the field, knocking down three three pointers, and was a perfect 4-4 from the free throw line for 21 points on the night. Brock Butler was the final Tiger to reach double digits. He added 12 points in the win. Iowa Wesleyan will return to action on Wednesday, January 25, 2017. They will host Blackburn College in Ruble Arena at 8 pm. The Tigers move to 12-5 overall and currently sit in second place in the SLIAC standings with an 8-2 conference record.

The University of Northern Iowa men’s basketball team rallied from a 12-point deficit in the final eight minutes to score a 58-57 road win over the Southern Illinois Salukis.

UNI (8-11 overall, 3-5 MVC) won its third straight game overall and its first on the road this season. UNI had four players in double-figures with Jordan Ashton former Mt. Pleasant Panther leading the way with 14 points.

The Iowa State Cyclone men won at Oklahoma 92-87 in double overtime.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association has announced the Class 1A District assignments, the pairings will be released in a couple of weeks, The winner of each district will meet in the substate, the winner of that game goes to state.

District #9 field District #10 field

Alburnett Cardinal, Eldon

Cedar Valley Christian Danville

English Valleys Holy Trinity Catholic

H-L-V, Victor Keota

Iowa Mennonite New London

Iowa Valley Notre Dame, Burlington

Lisbon Pekin

Lone Tree WACO

Springville Winfield-Mt. Union

Class 2A Districts

DISTRICT #7 DISTRICT #8

Anamosa Mediapolis

Bellevue Tipton

Camanche Wapello

Durant West Branch

North Cedar, Stanwood West Burlington

Northeast, Goose Lake Wilton

DISTRICT #9 DISTRICT #10

Central Lee Albia

Columbus Community Centerville

Highland Davis County

Louisa-Muscatine Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont

Mid-Prairie Pella Christian

Regina, Iowa City Van Buren/Harmony