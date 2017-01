SPORTS JANUARY 23, 2017

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released their Regional Tournament pairings.

Class 1A

2/9/17…Waco @ WMU 7 pm winner plays at Lone Tree on 2/14/17 at 7 pm vs Keota/Lone Tree winner from 2/9/17.

New London plays at Holy Trinity Catholic on 2/9/17 @ 7 pm, winner plays at Burlington Notre Dame 2/14/17

CLASS 2A

Wapello plays at Mediapolis 2/11/17 winner plays at Sigourney 2/14/17

Columbus Community at Danville 2/11/17 Winner plays at Highland 2/14/17

Cardinal at Van Buren/Harmony 2/11/17 Winner plays at Pekin 2/14/17

CLASS 3A

Davis County at Central Lee 2/11/17 Winner plays West Burlington/Mid Prairie winner at Mid Prairie 2/15/17

The Class 4A and 5A pairings will be released 1/30/17