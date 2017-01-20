SPORTS JANUARY 21, 2017

Written by John Kuhens on January 20, 2017

AREA BASKETBALL GAMES:

GIRLS AND BOYS DOUBLE HEADERS:  Central Lee at Ft. Madison

Van Buren/Harmony at West Burlington

The Iowa Wesleyan men play at MacMurrary in Jacksonville, Ill.

ISU @ Oklahoma  KILJ-AM 1130 carries game at 12 noon

AREA WRESTLING ACTION:  Mt. Pleasant Panther wrestlers at Williamsburg, New London wrestles at the Center Point Urbana Duals, L&M Tournament is today Mediapolis, Waco and West Burlington/Notre Dame/Danville will be there.

 

RANKED AREA HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLERS:

CLASS 1A

113 lbs-#2 Devon Meeker  Wapello

#3 Samuel Loyd    New London

120 lbs.-#9  Drayven Fenton   Mediapolis

132 lbs.-#9  Javis Krieger  New London

138 lbs.-#4  Austin Leopard  L&M

145 lbs-#7  Reno Chiri   New London

152 lbs.-#3 Brennan Swafford   Mediapolis

160 lbs.-#5 Rogan Pforts   Wapello

285 lbs-#7  Cody Crawford  WACO

 

CLASS 2A

106 LBS-#4 Jarod Kadel  Columbus Community/WMU

#9 Walker Ikerd    Washington

126 lbs-#7  Kyle Anderson   Washington

132 lbs.-#4 Brant O’shea  Keokuk

152 lbs.-#4 Trey Van Weelden  Washington

160 lbs.-#6 Trey Edwards Washington

170 lbs.-#3 Tucker Morrison  Columbus Community/WMU

195 lbs.-#3  Michael Fritz   Fairfield

 

CLASS 3A

138 LBS.-#3 Harlan Steffensmeier   Ft. Madison

145 lbs.-#5 Preston Terry    Burlington

182 lbs.-#3 Spencer Sherwood   Burlington