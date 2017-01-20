SPORTS JANUARY 21, 2017

SPORTS JANUARY 21, 2017Written by John Kuhens on January 20, 2017
AREA BASKETBALL GAMES:
GIRLS AND BOYS DOUBLE HEADERS: Central Lee at Ft. Madison
Van Buren/Harmony at West Burlington
The Iowa Wesleyan men play at MacMurrary in Jacksonville, Ill.
ISU @ Oklahoma KILJ-AM 1130 carries game at 12 noon
AREA WRESTLING ACTION: Mt. Pleasant Panther wrestlers at Williamsburg, New London wrestles at the Center Point Urbana Duals, L&M Tournament is today Mediapolis, Waco and West Burlington/Notre Dame/Danville will be there.
RANKED AREA HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLERS:
CLASS 1A
113 lbs-#2 Devon Meeker Wapello
#3 Samuel Loyd New London
120 lbs.-#9 Drayven Fenton Mediapolis
132 lbs.-#9 Javis Krieger New London
138 lbs.-#4 Austin Leopard L&M
145 lbs-#7 Reno Chiri New London
152 lbs.-#3 Brennan Swafford Mediapolis
160 lbs.-#5 Rogan Pforts Wapello
285 lbs-#7 Cody Crawford WACO
CLASS 2A
106 LBS-#4 Jarod Kadel Columbus Community/WMU
#9 Walker Ikerd Washington
126 lbs-#7 Kyle Anderson Washington
132 lbs.-#4 Brant O’shea Keokuk
152 lbs.-#4 Trey Van Weelden Washington
160 lbs.-#6 Trey Edwards Washington
170 lbs.-#3 Tucker Morrison Columbus Community/WMU
195 lbs.-#3 Michael Fritz Fairfield
CLASS 3A
138 LBS.-#3 Harlan Steffensmeier Ft. Madison
145 lbs.-#5 Preston Terry Burlington
182 lbs.-#3 Spencer Sherwood Burlington