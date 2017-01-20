SPORTS JANUARY 20, 2017

The Fairfield High School wrestling team kept the Mt. Pleasant wrestling team from making history last night when the Trojans downed the Panthers by a score of 39-35. Mt. Pleasant was trying to win a record 14th dual meet for the season, they did win more matches than the Trojans but Fairfield recorded more pins. PANTHER WINNERS: 106: Brayden Ackles won by forfeit, 113: Corbin Broeker won by forfeit, 138: Nate Wallace won by fall, 160: James DeMeyer won by fall, 170: Tyler Davis won by decision, 182: Zach Beason won by major decision. 220: Dalton Shull won by decision. Panthers wrestle at Williamsburg tomorrow.

OTHER AREA WRESTLING SCORES:

Mediapolis 55 Wapello 14, Mediapolis 51 Columbus Community/WMU 26, Wapello 45 Columbus Community/WMU 21, West Burlington/Notre Dame/Danville 36 Highland 24, New London 57 W.B./N.D./Danville 18, New London 60 Highland 18, Ft. Madison 42 Keokuk 35, L&M 57 Cardinal 9, Van Buren 27 Cardinal 27, L&M 69 Van Buren 0, Waco 51 Lone Tree 12, Waco 42 Pekin 33.

Danville boys basketball coach Ken Lafoon reached a coaching milestone last night when his Danville Bear team defeated Highland 62-60 in Danville to give him 500 career victories. The game wasn’t decided until the very end when Max Wilcox scored his only two point basket of the night to provide the slim margin of victory, he had 12 total points. Coach Lafoon is one of 14 active coaches in Iowa to achieve that level of success.

OTHER AREA BOYS SCORES: Notre Dame 82 Cardinal 44, Wapello 73 Lone Tree 62.

AREA GIRLS SCORES: Notre Dame 78 Cardinal 22, Highland 43 Danville 35, Lone Tree 55 Wapello 50, Lisbon 49 WMU 41.

The Mt. Pleasant High School bowling teams finished 2nd in their triangular at Ottumwa yesterday against the Bulldogs and West Des Moines Dowling. Ottumwa girls rolled a 2667, M.P. 2055 and WDM Dowling 1969. High rolled for M.P. was Emma Overton at 372.

Ottumwa boys won with a 2891 score, Panthers rolled 2747 and Dowling had 2362. Cameron Sammons led the Panthers with a 439 score.

Mt. Pleasant and Keokuk get together to play five basketball games tonight in Southeast Conference action. At Wright Field house in Keokuk the Mt. Pleasant JV and varsity girls will play the Chiefs. MPHS is 7-6 overall and 2-3 in the league. Keokuk is 7-5 overall and 3-1 in league play. On December 9th the two teams played in Mt. Pleasant and Keokuk came out on top 73-43, MaKenzie Pezley led the Chief scoring with 18 points. Mt. Pleasant in that game was led by Kalynn Batey with 14 points. M.P. is coming off a 54-51 win at home Tuesday over Cedar Rapids Prairie, Keokuk that night beat Ottumwa 48-40. The JV teams of the two schools will meet at 6:15 pm, followed by the varsity action. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will bring you live coverage of the varsity game beginning at 7:30 pm.

In Panthers Gymnasium the other three games will be played, the freshman teams meet at 4:45 followed by JV and then varsity action. It’s senior night for the Panther varsity, there is just one senior player Tom O’Connor the Australian Foreign Exchange student, his father Terry is visiting at this time and will get to participate in the ceremony.

OTHER AREA GAMES: GIRL-BOY DOUBLE HEADERS: Waco at Notre Dame, West Burlington at New London, Cardinal at Holy Trinity Catholic, Central Lee at Danville, IMS at Columbus, L&M at Highland, Mediapolis at Lone Tree, Pekin at Wapello.

GIRLS: Davenport Central at Burlington

BOYS: Burlington at Davenport Central

The IGHSAU has released their latest girls basketball rankings. In Class 1A Burlington Notre Dame is 13th, Class 2A Highland is 15th, Class 3A Mid Prairie is 14th, Class 4A Fairfield is 14th.

The Mt. Pleasant Middle School 7th grade girls basketball teams went to Fairfield Thursday.

“A” game: Fairfield 33 Mt Pleasant 9 (record 0-1)

MP scoring: Lydia Ebeling 6

Kenna Lamm 3

“B” game: FF 24 MP 0 (0-1)

The Mt. Pleasant Middle School 8th grade boy’s basketball teams hosted Fairfield yesterday.

A GAME

MT PLEASANT 48

FAIRFIELD 28

Leading Scorers

BREVIN WILSON 18 points

MITCHELL MOOTHART 9 points

CHASE WILLIAMSON 6 points

B GAME

FAIRFIELD 32

MT PLEASANT 12

Leading Scorers

SAWYER CARRASCO 6 points

#25 Maryland defeated Iowa in Big Ten basketball in Iowa City last night 84-76. Working as honorary ball kid at the game last night was 8 year old Ben White, son of former Mt. Pleasant resident Kyle White and his wife Suzy, and grandson of Denny and Mary White of Mt. Pleasant.