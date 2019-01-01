Sports January 1st, 2019

Iowa Hawkeye football is playing in the Outback Bowl today down in Tampa Bay Florida against #18 Mississippi State. Iowa comes into the game today 8-4 overall and 5-4 in Big 10 conference games while Mississippi State is also 8-4 but went 4-4 in SEC games. It might turn into a defensive chess match with the Bulldogs allowing only 12 points per game while the Hawkeyes allow 17 points per game. On offense Iowa has a slight edge scoring 31 points per game while the Bulldogs are just under at 29 points per game. Hawkeyes will be missing one of their top offensive weapons with tight end Noah Fant sitting out this game to focus on the NFL draft. Game time is 11am this morning and pregame coverage will begin around 9:30 after our special holiday programming.

Tomorrow Iowa Wesleyan basketball will be hosting a conference double header against Blackburn College. The Iowa Wesleyan women’s team enters the game 1-8 overall and 0-4 in conference games while the Beavers are 2-8 overall and 1-3 in conference games. The women’s game will tip off at 5:30pm. The Iowa Wesleyan men’s team enters the game 3-8 overall and 1-3 in conference games while the Blackburn men’s squad is 4-7 overall and 1-3 in conference. The men’s game will start around 7:30pm and both games will be carried on 105.5fm and kilj.com

Mt Pleasant basketball will return to action on Friday January 4th. Varsity, JV, and freshman girls basketball will be hosting Washington in Panther Gym. While they host the Demons the boys teams will be on the road up at Washington for Varsity, JV, and freshman basketball.

On Saturday January 5th all three of the boys basketball teams will be playing. The freshman team will be playing at the Clark Field House against Burlington. The varsity and JV team will be at Central Lee.

That same Saturday the varsity bowling team will be in a tournament at Rose Bowl in Muscatine against Camanche, DeWitt Central, Durant, Independence, Louisa-Muscatine, Maquoketa, Sigourney Junior-Senior, Vinton-Shellsburg, and Washington.