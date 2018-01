SPORTS JANUARY 19, 2018

MPHS wrestlers won a record 17th dual meet this season as they won a conference meet on the road at Fairfield 45-33. Winning matches for the Panthers: Corbin Broeker at 106 lbs, Abe Wilson 138, Jaden Davis 152, James DeMeyer 170, Brennen Bender 182, Zach Beason 195 and Dalton Bass at 220 lbs.