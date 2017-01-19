SPORTS JANUARY 19, 2017

The Mt. Pleasant Panther wrestling team goes for a school record 14th dual meet victory this season when they host Southeast Conference foe Fairfield tonight in Panther Gym. Its Elementary Pack the Gym night, JV action begins at 6:30 pm with varsity matches to follow. The Panthers are 13-2 going into tonight’s dual, one win shy of a school record for dual wins in a season. M.P. wrestled at the Centerville Tournament this past Saturday their best finish was Jim DeMeyer getting 3rd.

OTHER ARE WRESTLING MEETS:

West Burlington/Notre Dame/Danville and New London at Highland, Cardinal and Van Buren/Harmony at L&M, Keokuk at Ft. Madison, Lone Tree and Pekin at Waco, Mediapolis and Wapello at Columbus Community/WMU.

GIRLS BASKETBALL GAMES TONIGHT: Notre Dame at Cardinal, Lisbon at WMU, Wapello at Lone Tree

BOYS BASKETBALL TONIGHT: Notre Dame at Cardinal and Wapello at Lone Tree

AREA BOWLING MATCH: Mt. Pleasant girls and boys at Ottumwa along with West Des Moines Dowling

The Eureka College women’s basketball team defeated Iowa Wesleyan in Ruble Arena last night 64-49 to build up a 3 game lead in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference women’s basketball race. Wesleyan Led by two points at the end of the 1st quarter and by one point at half, but then in the 3rd quarter they went scoreless for nearly 8 minutes and Eureka got hot from the field and put the game away. Leading Wesleyan in scoring was Darby Massner and Cairece Allen each with 13, also in double figures Jamie Hurd with 11 before fouling out. The Lady Tigers are now 6-9 overall and 5-3 in the conference. Their next game is January 23rd at MacMurray.

The Iowa Wesleyan men’s basketball team scorched the nets for 106 points and held Eureka to 74 in their SLIAC game at home last night. Wesleyan led 40-37 at halftime, then exploded offensively in the final 20 minutes as well as being stingy on defense. Austin walker scored 21 points off seven 3-pt. field goals, Steven Soukup 16, Michael Soukup and Brock Butler each had 13 and C.J. Singletary 11. The Tigers are 11-5 overall and 7-2 in the conference and play at MacMurray Saturday in Jacksonville, Ill.

KILJ-FM 105.5 will bring you Iowa Hawkeye basketball tonight as the Hawkeyes host Maryland, airtime is 5 pm for the pregame show.

The UNI men beat Loyola of Chicago 72-69 in double overtime in Cedar Falls last night, former Mt. Pleasant Panther Jordon Ashton scored 13 points for UNI.