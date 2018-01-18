SPORTS JANUARY 18, 2018

The Iowa Wesleyan women’s basketball team hosted MacMurray College Wednesday evening in a St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference contest. The Tigers had to play catch up for most of the second half after losing a first quarter lead. Iowa Wesleyan completed the come back and held on to defeat MacMurray 68-51.

Iowa Wesleyan was led in scoring by Darby Massner, who finished with five three pointers and a team high 27 points. Caitlyn Welch added 14 points with the help of four three pointers on the night.

The Tigers will have a week off before returning to action. They will host Spalding University at 6 pm in Ruble Arena on Wednesday, January 24th. Iowa Wesleyan is now 3-13 overall and 3-5 in SLIAC play.

Not to be out done the IWU men defeated McMurray 88-80, Mitch Drey led the offensive attack with 26 points, and four other Tigers joined him in double figures. Brock Butler scored 18, Elijah Johnson and Jake Neubauer each scored 14 and Camron Mack scored 10 points off the bench. IWU is now 3-13 overall and 3-6 in the conference.

OTHER COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Rutgers whipped Iowa 80-64, TCU rolled over Iowa State 96-73, Baylor women beat Iowa State 79-50.

The MPHS JV and varsity wrestling teams go to Fairfield tonight for Southeast Conference action. OTHER AREA MATCHES: West Burlington/Notre Dame /Danville and Highland at New London, Columbus Community /WMU and Wapello at Mediapolis, Ft. Madison at Keokuk, L&M and Cardinal at Van Buren, Waco and Pekin at Lone Tree.

The Iowa Wrestling Coaches have released their latest ranking of wrestles in all three classes and each weight class. In the KILJ listening area here are the ranked wrestlers:

CLASS 1A: 120 lbs. Daniel Meeker Wapello 4th, 126 lbs. Samuel Loyd New London 8th, 160 lbs. Brennen Swafford Mediapolis 2nd, 285 lbs. Cody Crawford of Waco 5th and Brennan Breuer of Mediapolis 10th.

CLASS 2A: 106 LBS. Jarod Kadel Columbus Community-WMU 1st, 170 lbs. Tristan Edwards Washington 4th, 285 lbs. Brendon Lunsford Fairfield 6th.

CLASS 3A: 152 LBS. Harlan Steffensmeier Ft. Madison 4th and Preston Terry of Burlington 6th, 195 lbs. Sam Haye Ft. Madison 7th, 220 lbs. Mason Hartman Burlington 7th.

The MPHS bowling teams will bowl at Ottumwa at 2 pm this afternoon.

Hal Mumme who spent time coaching at Iowa Wesleyan in the early 1990’s has been hired by a NCAA D-1 program to install his air raid offense in their football program. Mumme will be the offensive coordinator at Jackson State University in

Jackson, Mississippi. Mumme has spent the last 4 years at Belhaven University in Jackson.

Hunters reported harvesting 105,544 deer in Iowa for 2017, which is an increase of more than 4,100 deer from 2016. Iowa’s deer seasons closed on Jan. 10.

Most deer were harvested during the shotgun seasons.

Shotgun 1: 26,546 deer – 13,804 antlerless, 12,742 antlered

Shotgun 2: 19,921 deer – 12,326 antlerless, 7,595 antlered

Bow (does not include LOT or crossbow): 19,797 deer – 7,737 antlerless, 12,060 antlered

Landowners and tenants reported harvesting 7,376 antlerless deer and 3,785 antlered deer during the shogun seasons and 1,445 antlerless deer and 1,246 antlered deer during the bow season.

Overall harvest

105,544 deer in 2017, 101,397 in 2016 (increase of 4 percent)

57,522 antlerless deer in 2017, 56,010 in 2016 (increase of 3 percent)

47,992 antlered deer in 2017, 45,378 in 2016 (increase of 6 percent)