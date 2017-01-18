SPORTS JANUARY 18, 2017

The 4th ranked Mt. Pleasant Panther boys basketball team ran into a red hot shooting star last night in Muscatine when they fell to the Muskies on their home floor 84-78. Iowa basketball recruit 6’ 6” Jr. Joe Weiskamp blistered the nets for 42 points. He made 6 of 8 3pt. attempts, was 9-14 from 2 pt. range and he was 6 for 6 at the free throw line. His support help also shot well especially in the 1st half when Muscatine built up a 15 point lead at one time, that Mt. Pleasant cut to 9 points by halftime. Panthers got back to within 3 points late in the game but couldn’t complete the comeback, partially due to lackluster free throw shooting of 12 of 27. Brady Sartorius led M.P. in scoring with 27 points, Jordon Magnani scored 18, Kieran Kohorst scored 11. The 10-2 Mt. Pleasant Panthers host league foe Keokuk Friday.

In the JV game Mt. Pleasant beat the Muskies 60-41, William Copeland scored 17 points Keegan Kohorst scored 14.

OTHER AREA BOY’S SCORES:

Danville 71, Cardinal, Eldon 22

Fort Madison 61, Burlington 45

Highland 54, Iowa Mennonite 46

Holy Trinity Catholic 46, West Burlington 45

Lone Tree 54, Pekin 51

New London 69, WACO 25

Notre Dame, Burlington 48, Van Buren/Harmony 45

Ottumwa 50, Keokuk 43

Wapello 76, Louisa-Muscatine 44

Washington 63, Davis County, Bloomfield 56

Winfield-Mt. Union 56, Columbus Community 46

Central Lee 66 Mediapolis 60

The Mt. Pleasant Panther girls’ basketball team won at home last night over Cedar Rapids Prairie by a 54-51 score. Maddie Williamson led the scoring with 16 points, Kalynn Batey added 12 points, Bailey Johnson had 11 and Sarah Moffett 10. Panthers led 15-10 at the end of the 1st Qtr, but trailed at halftime 28-27. By the end of the 3rd quarter M.P. was back in the lead 41-36 and held on for the win. Mt. Pleasant travels to Keokuk Friday night for their next game.

In the JV game Mt. Pleasant won in overtime 36-33, Lydia Stewart had 18 points to lead the scoring

OTHER AREA GIRLS SCORES:

Burlington 49 Ft. Madison 36

Holy Trinity Catholic 57 West Burlington 36

Central Lee, Donnellson 84, Mediapolis 61

Columbus Community 45, Winfield-Mt Union 40

Highland, Riverside 63, Iowa Mennonite School 32

Keokuk 48, Ottumwa 40

Muscatine 55, Washington 34

New London 55, Waco 32

Pekin 45, Lone Tree 42

Van Buren/HARMONY 46, Burlington Notre Dame 44

Danville 50 Cardinal 19

Wapello 47 L&M 41

Iowa Wesleyan women and men have some important SLIAC games in Olan G. Ruble Arena tonight against Eureka, Ill. The Wesleyan women are 6-8 overall and 5-2 in the conference. Eureka is 10-5 overall and 6-0 in the league. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will bring you the action live at 6 p.m.

That game will be followed by the men’s matchup pitting the 10-5 (6-2) IWU Tiger men against the 9-4 (4-3) Red Devils. You can hear that action also on KILJ.