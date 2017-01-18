SPORTS JANUARY 18, 2017

SPORTS JANUARY 18, 2017Written by John Kuhens on January 18, 2017
The 4th ranked Mt. Pleasant Panther boys basketball team ran into a red hot shooting star last night in Muscatine when they fell to the Muskies on their home floor 84-78. Iowa basketball recruit 6’ 6” Jr. Joe Weiskamp blistered the nets for 42 points. He made 6 of 8 3pt. attempts, was 9-14 from 2 pt. range and he was 6 for 6 at the free throw line. His support help also shot well especially in the 1st half when Muscatine built up a 15 point lead at one time, that Mt. Pleasant cut to 9 points by halftime. Panthers got back to within 3 points late in the game but couldn’t complete the comeback, partially due to lackluster free throw shooting of 12 of 27. Brady Sartorius led M.P. in scoring with 27 points, Jordon Magnani scored 18, Kieran Kohorst scored 11. The 10-2 Mt. Pleasant Panthers host league foe Keokuk Friday.
In the JV game Mt. Pleasant beat the Muskies 60-41, William Copeland scored 17 points Keegan Kohorst scored 14.
OTHER AREA BOY’S SCORES:
Danville 71, Cardinal, Eldon 22
Fort Madison 61, Burlington 45
Highland 54, Iowa Mennonite 46
Holy Trinity Catholic 46, West Burlington 45
Lone Tree 54, Pekin 51
New London 69, WACO 25
Notre Dame, Burlington 48, Van Buren/Harmony 45
Ottumwa 50, Keokuk 43
Wapello 76, Louisa-Muscatine 44
Washington 63, Davis County, Bloomfield 56
Winfield-Mt. Union 56, Columbus Community 46
Central Lee 66 Mediapolis 60
The Mt. Pleasant Panther girls’ basketball team won at home last night over Cedar Rapids Prairie by a 54-51 score. Maddie Williamson led the scoring with 16 points, Kalynn Batey added 12 points, Bailey Johnson had 11 and Sarah Moffett 10. Panthers led 15-10 at the end of the 1st Qtr, but trailed at halftime 28-27. By the end of the 3rd quarter M.P. was back in the lead 41-36 and held on for the win. Mt. Pleasant travels to Keokuk Friday night for their next game.
In the JV game Mt. Pleasant won in overtime 36-33, Lydia Stewart had 18 points to lead the scoring
OTHER AREA GIRLS SCORES:
Burlington 49 Ft. Madison 36
Holy Trinity Catholic 57 West Burlington 36
Central Lee, Donnellson 84, Mediapolis 61
Columbus Community 45, Winfield-Mt Union 40
Highland, Riverside 63, Iowa Mennonite School 32
Keokuk 48, Ottumwa 40
Muscatine 55, Washington 34
New London 55, Waco 32
Pekin 45, Lone Tree 42
Van Buren/HARMONY 46, Burlington Notre Dame 44
Danville 50 Cardinal 19
Wapello 47 L&M 41
Iowa Wesleyan women and men have some important SLIAC games in Olan G. Ruble Arena tonight against Eureka, Ill. The Wesleyan women are 6-8 overall and 5-2 in the conference. Eureka is 10-5 overall and 6-0 in the league. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will bring you the action live at 6 p.m.
That game will be followed by the men’s matchup pitting the 10-5 (6-2) IWU Tiger men against the 9-4 (4-3) Red Devils. You can hear that action also on KILJ.