SPORTS JANUARY 17, 2018

Mt. Pleasant High School girl’s basketball team traveled to 10th ranked Class 5A Cedar Rapids Prairie last night. The Hawks handed Mt. Pleasant a 60-34 loss in the varsity game. Panthers trailed 31-12 at halftime. Maddie Williamson led M.P. with 16 points. Panthers host Keokuk Friday night in Southeast Conference play. The JV Girls lost 60-19 against Cedar Rapids Prairie. Karsyn Lamm had 6 points and 4 rebounds. Elli Liechty had 4 points. Emma Rugg had 3 points and 3 rebounds.

AREA GIRL’S SCORES: Waco 59 New London 36, WMU 48 Columbus 44, Ottumwa 45 Keokuk 41, Van Buren 61 Burlington Notre Dame 41, Burlington 49 Ft. Madison 44, West Burlington 55 Holy Trinity 32, L&M 49 Wapello 47, Danville 54 Cardinal 23, Pekin 53 Lone Tree 39.

The Mt. Pleasant Panther boy’s basketball team moved up to a #2 ranking yesterday, but that did not impress Cedar Rapids Washington as the Warriors came to town and defeated the Panthers 68-66 on a last second shot. It was more than that shot that beat the Panthers as they struggled at both ends of the floor in the 1st half when the Warriors built up a 36-28 lead. M.P. rallied in the 2nd half and battled hard before the Warriors hit the game ending winning shot. Brady Sartorius scored 22 points, Jordon Magnani 17 and Jonathan Ita 12. Mt. Pleasant is now 11-3 overall and go to conference foe Keokuk Friday night.

The JV Panther Boys Basketball Team defeated Cedar Rapids Washington 57-49. Keegan Kohorst led the way with 12 points. Brody Bender with 11 points and Jacob Stukerjurgen with 10 points.

AREA BOYS SCORES: Washington 77 Davis County 50, New London 75 WACO, Wayland 49, Iowa Mennonite 68, Highland 55, Ft. Madison 53-Burlington 36, West Burlington 75 Holy Trinity Catholic 41, Central Lee 65 Mediapolis 37, Wapello 61 L&M 48, WMU 50 Columbus 33, Ottumwa 50 Keokuk 34.

The 2-13 overall and 2-5 in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Iowa Wesleyan women’s basketball team will be back in action tonight for a 6 pm tip-off in Ruble Arena against MacMurray College.

Iowa Wesleyan men will return to Ruble Arena also tonight to host MacMurray College at 8 pm. The Tiger men are now 2-13 overall and 2-6 in conference play.