SPORTS JANUARY 17, 2017

The Iowa Wesleyan women’s basketball team traveled to St. Louis, Monday to take on Fontbonne University. The game had been scheduled for last Saturday. After trailing early in the first quarter, the Tigers led at half time and continued to build their lead in the second half to defeat the Griffins by a score of 71-50.

Iowa Wesleyan had four players score in double figures, including Cairece Allen who recorded a double-double in the win. Allen scored 22 points while grabbing 12 rebounds for the Tigers. She was 6-8 from the field and 7-9 from the free throw line. Jaimie Hurd added 14 points and was 3-3 from behind the arc. Darby Massner and LaStella Slack were the final two Tigers to reach double digits. Massner recorded 11 points and Slack added 10 points for IW.

The Tigers will be back in action on Wednesday, January 18, 2016. They will host Eureka College at 6 pm in Ruble Arena to end the first half of conference play this season. Iowa Wesleyan is now 6-8 overall and 5-2 on SLIAC play this year.

The Iowa Wesleyan men’s basketball team also took on Fontbonne University yesterday. Iowa Wesleyan had control through most of the contest, and went on to defeat Fontbonne by a score of 87-74.

Steven Soukup led all scorers with 30 points in the win. He finished the game shooting 13-19 from the field and was also 4-5 from the free throw line. Brock Butler added 13 points in 29 minutes of play for IW. Mitch Drey and Elijah Johnson were the final two Tigers to reach double figures. Drey scored 11 points with the help of 6-9 shooting from the free throw line. Johnson was 4-8 from the field and 2-5 from behind the arc. He finished the game with 10 points for the Tigers.

Iowa Wesleyan’s next game will be Wednesday, January 18th. They will host Eureka College at 8 pm to wrap up the first half of conference play this year. With the win over Fontbonne, Iowa Wesleyan is now 10-5 overall and has a SLIAC record of 6-2.

#2 Kansas downed the Iowa State Cyclones in Ames last night 76-72. Iowa State plays at Oklahoma Saturday and will be heard on KILJ-AM 1130 on your dial.

The Mt. Pleasant freshman boys basketball team rolled over Muscatine last night by a 58-31 score. Keegan Kohorst led the Panthers with a modern day record of 38 points. Next action for the frosh will be Friday at home against Keokuk.

SOME VARSITY SCORES FROM MONDAY NIGHT: GIRLS: Danville 53 Holy Trinity Catholic 49, L&M 57 West Liberty 20.

BOYS: Danville 68 Holy Trinity Catholic 46, Keokuk 58 Southeastern 53.

The 4th ranked Mt. Pleasant Panther boys’ basketball team travels to Muscatine tonight for non-conference action. M.P. 10-1 is coming off an 85-42 win at Fairfield Friday night their 10th win in a row, while Muscatine was winning 76-73 against North Scott to improve their record to 6-4. Brady Sartorius continues to lead the Panthers in scoring at 22 points per game, hitting a personal high of 33 against Fairfield. Muscatine has one of the top players in the nation in Joe Wieskamp, the 6’6” junior scores 27 points per game. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast the boy’s game beginning at 7:30 pm

The Mt. Pleasant girls 6-6 are hosting Cedar Rapids Prairie who has a record of 4-8, the two teams have not played any common opponents. The Panther stats thru the first 11 games show Sarah Moffett and Maddie Williamson leading the scoring at 12 and 11 points respectively, Prairie stats are up to date and show 5’7” sophomore Sarah Schmitt scoring 13 points a game to be their only double figure scorer. KILJ will have score updates and a final wrap during our boy’s broadcast.

OTHER AREA GAMES: GIRLS AND BOYS DOUBLE HEADERS: Ft. Madison at Burlington, Notre Dame at Van Buren, Holy Trinity Catholic at West Burlington, Central Lee at Mediapolis, Columbus Community at WMU, Danville at Cardinal of Eldon, Keokuk at Ottumwa, New London at Waco, Wapello at L&M.

The latest Associated Press boy’s high basketball poll has moved the Mt. Pleasant Panther boys team to #4 in Class 3A, they were 6th last week. The New London Tigers also moved up, the Tigers were 4th last week and are #2 this week.

Patrick Smith who has relatives in Mt. Pleasant and wrestled in high school in Minnesota and for the Minnesota Golden Gophers when he was in college, has won the U.S. Senior National Greco Roman wrestling championship at 71 kilograms, he won the title at a tournament in Las Vegas. Patrick’s father is Harry Smith who played on the 1969 Mt. Pleasant Panther football team. His grandparents are Darlene and the late H. Eugene Smith.

The West Burlington-Notre Dame football team will now have Brian Sauser as it’s head coach. Sauser has coached at Muscatine and Iowa City West, taking both of those programs to the playoffs. The 41 year old Sauser has been coaching high school football in Oklahoma at Yukon High School. Coach Sauser has 3 children, his daughter is graduating from high school this May and he has two younger sons, he and his wife Mandy are both from Burlington.

Sign up today with the Mt. Pleasant Park and Rec for Their K-5th Panther Dance Clinic!

Join the Mount Pleasant Community High School Drill Team for fun and dance!

Dancers will meet at Cottrell Gym and perform during the half-time at the High School Girls Basketball game, against Ft. Madison on January 27th! Participants will get their face painted at practice and will receive a MPCHS Drill Team poster! This dance clinic will be instructed by the Mount Pleasant High School Dance Coach, Nikole Keaster.

Registration Ends: January 18

Practice Date/Time: January 27 at 2:30-5:00 PM

Practice Location: Cottrell Gym (310 E Madison)

Performance: Jan. 27 @ MPCHS @ 7:00 PM

(2104 S Grand Ave)

Ages: K-5th

Fee: $20 residents $25 Non-residents

The MP Booster Club Annual New Year’s Shootout Basketball Tourney

Grades 5,6,7,8 BOYS AND GIRLS

Boys January 21st, 2017

Girls January 22nd, 2017

Registration & Payment Due:

January 10th, 2017

Send Payment & Registration to:

ATTN: Kat Zeglen

405 East Threshers Road

Mt. Pleasant, IA. 52641

For tournament questions please call Kat @ 319-601-1980, or email Kzeglen838@gmail.com

The WACO Class of 2018 will be hosting a Youth Boys and Girls basketball tournaments in February to raise funds for Junior/Senior Prom 2017.

The Youth Girls Tournament will be held Saturday, February 18th for 4th; 5th and 6th grade girls teams. Registration and Payment is due January 27th, 2017.

The Youth Boys Tournament will be held Saturday, February 25th for 4th; 5th and 6th grade boys teams. Registration and Payment is due February 3rd, 2017.

Entry is $75.00/ team and is non-refundable

Awards: Medals for 1st and 2nd place teams

Admission: Adults: $3.00 Students: $2.00

Contact Nancy Roth at 319-931-5691 or get registration forms at www.wacocsd.org Look under WACO Youth Athletics Association