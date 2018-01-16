SPORTS JANUARY 16, 2018

The Mt. Pleasant Panther girl’s basketball team travels to 10th ranked Class 5A Cedar Rapids Prairie tonight for non-conference basketball. M.P. has a record of 6-7 overall and is trying to stop a 3 game losing streak against the 8-4 Hawks who are on a 3 game winning streak. KILJ will have score updates on the game as we broadcast live the 4th ranked MPHS boys team hosting Class 4A Cedar Rapids Washington. The M.P. boys are 11-2, Cedar Rapids Washington is 4-7 and are coming off an 83-52 win over Fairfield last night. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast the varsity game live beginning at 7:30 pm tonight.

OTHER AREA GAMES: GIRL-BOY DOUBLE HEADERS: Burlington at Ft. Madison, Van Buren at Notre Dame, West Burlington at Holy Trinity Catholic, Cardinal at Danville, L&M at Wapello, Mediapolis at Central Lee, Ottumwa at Keokuk, Waco at New London.

Mt. Pleasant Middle School 7th grade girls basketball played in Ottumwa Monday

“A” game: Mt Pleasant 45 (record 1-0)

Ottumwa 6

MP scoring: Andrea Lopreato 18

Mackenzie Musselman 8

“B” game: MP 32 (1-0)

Ott 4

MP scoring: Ashlie Bentler 12

“C” game: MP 14 (1-0)

Ott 10

The Mt. Pleasant Middle School 8th grade boys hosted Ottumwa yesterday. In the “A” game Mt. Pleasant won 39-25, Dylan Hagans has 17 points, Dewon Trent scored 13.

In the “B” game Ottumwa won 21-18, Dalton Church and Nolan Myers each scored 4 points for the Panthers.

A couple of Southeast Iowa track athletes performed well for the UNI-Panther Track team in an indoor meet they hosted over the weekend. Logan Murray and Cole Phillips former Mt. Pleasant Panthers did well. Murray won the mile in 4:29 and Phillips was 2nd in the 60 meter hurdles in 8.38. Xavior Williams former West Burlington standout won the high jump at just under 6’11” and former Mediapolis runner Dillon Timmerman finished 3rd in the mile. Isaiah Trousil former West Burlington sprinter was 2nd in the 60 meter dash in 6.91.

It’s going to be a special night at the girl’s basketball games with Keokuk this Friday night. It has been designated as Pink Out Night! The girl’s basketball team is working with the American Cancer Society to bring awareness to breast cancer with a Pink Out game. Wear pink in support of the girl’s team. There will also be a bake sale and other fundraising efforts going on.

SCHEDULE for the Wells Fargo Basketball extravaganza Saturday at the Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids. MPHS is selling advance tickets at the high school in the activities office through Wednesday. Ticket price is $10.00. Tickets can be purchased for the same price at the door on Saturday.

8:30 AM Cedar Rapids Xavier vs Solon

10:15 AM Osage vs Cascade

12:00 PM Charles City vs Mount Pleasant

1:45 PM Waverly-Shell Rock vs West Delaware

3:30 PM Linn-Mar vs Western Dubuque

5:15 PM Cedar Rapids Kennedy vs Sioux City East

7:00 PM Cedar Rapids Prairie vs Iowa City West