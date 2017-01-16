SPORTS JANUARY 16, 2017

Mt. Pleasant wrestled at Centerville Saturday, Creston-Orient Macksburg won the team title with 248.5 points, Mt. Pleasant finished 10th with 109 points.

Their best finish was a 3rd Place finish by James DeMeyer of Mount Pleasant.

Mt. Pleasant Middle School basketball games for today postponed, as of 8 a.m. the Mt. Pleasant freshman basketball games with Muscatine were still on.

Iowa Wesleyan is making up their games at Fontbonne in St. Louis at 1 pm today.

Iowa State hosts Kansas tonight on KILJ-am 1130 beginning at 7 p.m.

Iowa Wesleyan Athletic Director, Steve Williamson, has announced the hiring of Chris Early as the new head women’s soccer coach. Early will replace Nick Stebbins, who served as an interim head coach this past season for the Tigers.

Early has been coaching soccer for the past nine years. Before joining Iowa Wesleyan, he served as a volunteer assistant coach at the University of Iowa.

Chris is a native of Stillwater, Minnesota. He attended the University of Iowa from 2012-2014 and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in recreation and sport management in December of 2016.

Sign up today with the Mt. Pleasant Park and Rec for Their K-5th Panther Dance Clinic!

Join the Mount Pleasant Community High School Drill Team for fun and dance!

Dancers will meet at Cottrell Gym and perform during the half-time at the High School Girls Basketball game, against Ft. Madison on January 27th! Participants will get their face painted at practice and will receive a MPCHS Drill Team poster! This dance clinic will be instructed by the Mount Pleasant High School Dance Coach, Nikole Keaster.

Registration Ends: January 18

Practice Date/Time: January 27 at 2:30-5:00 PM

Practice Location: Cottrell Gym (310 E Madison)

Performance: Jan. 27 @ MPCHS @ 7:00 PM

(2104 S Grand Ave)

Ages: K-5th

Fee: $20 residents $25 Non-residents

The MP Booster Club Annual New Year’s Shootout Basketball Tourney

Grades 5,6,7,8 BOYS AND GIRLS

Boys January 21st, 2017

Girls January 22nd, 2017

Registration & Payment Due:

January 10th, 2017

Send Payment & Registration to:

ATTN: Kat Zeglen

405 East Threshers Road

Mt. Pleasant, IA. 52641

For tournament questions please call Kat @ 319-601-1980, or email Kzeglen838@gmail.com

The WACO Class of 2018 will be hosting a Youth Boys and Girls basketball tournaments in February to raise funds for Junior/Senior Prom 2017.

The Youth Girls Tournament will be held Saturday, February 18th for 4th; 5th and 6th grade girls teams. Registration and Payment is due January 27th, 2017.

The Youth Boys Tournament will be held Saturday, February 25th for 4th; 5th and 6th grade boys teams. Registration and Payment is due February 3rd, 2017.

Entry is $75.00/ team and is non-refundable

Awards: Medals for 1st and 2nd place teams

Admission: Adults: $3.00 Students: $2.00

Contact Nancy Roth at 319-931-5691 or get registration forms at www.wacocsd.org Look under WACO Youth Athletics Association