SPORTS JANUARY 15, 2018

Mt. Pleasant High School basketball teams played at Mt. Vernon Saturday, Mt. Vernon won the JV girls game 45-40, Emma Rugg scored 10 points and Grace Bittle pulled down 12 rebounds.

In the varsity girl’s game Mt. Vernon won 54-38, KaLynn Batey scored 16 points.

Mt. Pleasant varsity boys beat Mt. Vernon 65-48, Brady Sartorius hit for 24.

The JV Panther Boys Basketball Team lost at Mt. Vernon 50-41. Sam Beatty scored 13 points and Keegan Kohorst scored 10.

Tuesday night the MPHS boys will be hosting Cedar Rapids Washington and the MPHS girls will be on the road to Cedar Rapids Prairie. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will be broadcasting the boys varsity game beginning at 7:30 pm and have score updates on the MP girls at C.R. Prairie.

The MPHS wrestling team finished 6th in the Centerville Tournament Saturday with 126 points, the best finishes were by Jaden Davis at 152 lbs. and Zach Beason at 195 lbs. picking up 3rd place finishes.

The Iowa Wesleyan women’s basketball team took on the second place team in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference standings Saturday afternoon at Eureka. The Tigers were outmatched by the Red Devils, falling 84-46 on the road.

Iowa Wesleyan was led in scoring by Josie Zerrusen. She finished with 17 points in 37 minutes of play. Darby Massner added 14 points as the only other Tiger to reach double figures. LaStella Slack and Allie Massner each finished with a team high seven rebounds.

The Tigers fall to 2-13 overall this season and 2-5 in SLIAC play. They will be back in action on January 17, 2018. Iowa Wesleyan will return to Ruble Arena for a 7 pm tip-off against MacMurray College.

Iowa Wesleyan men’s basketball team faced off against the Red Devils of Eureka College and fell 110-101.

Brock Butler recorded back to back games with over 30 points, as well as his second double-double in three games. Butler led all scorers with 32 points on 13-20 shooting from the field. He sank five three pointers and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Tigers. Jake Neubauer was 10-20 from the field and finished with 28 points in the loss.

Iowa Wesleyan will return to Ruble Arena on January 17th when they host MacMurray College at 8 pm. The Tigers are now 2-13 overall and 2-6 in conference play.

Mt. Pleasant high School played basketball on every level Friday night in Fairfield. In the varsity girls game #11 Fairfield had to come from 8 points down in the 2nd half to win an overtime 65-61 game.

Mt. Pleasant JV Girls lost against Fairfield Friday 35-25. Emma Huckabone led the way with 11 points. Karsyn Lamm and Emma Rugg both had 4 points. Rugg contributed 4 rebounds and Lamm, 4 steals. Grace Bittle had 8 rebounds and Avery Sutter added 5.

Mt. Pleasant’s Girls’ Fresh/Soph beat Fairfield 36-30. Karsyn Lamm had 13, Emma Huckabone and Avery Sutter both had 6.

4th ranked MPHS varsity boys basketball team played a physical Fairfield team and came out on top 59-46.

The JV Panther Boys Basketball Team lost 69-62. Keegan Kohorst had 18 points and Jaxon Hoyle with 16 points.

Panthers won the freshman game 64-46, Brevin Wilson had 24 and Jack Johnson 17.

The 7th ranked Iowa wrestling team hosted 3rd ranked Oklahoma State Sunday and beat the Cowboys 20-12.