SPORTS JANUARY 14, 2018

Mt. Pleasant High School basketball teams played at Mt. Vernon Saturday, Mt. Vernon won the JV girls game 45-40, Emma Rugg scored 10 points and Grace Bittle pulled down 12 rebounds. In the varsity girls game Mt. Vernon won 54-38, KaLynn Batey scored 16 points.

Mt. Pleasant varsity boys beat Mt. Vernon 65-48, Brady Sartorius hit for 24. In the JV game the Mustangs beat the Panthers 50-41.

The MPHS wrestling team finished 6th in the Centerville Tournament with 126 points, the best finishes were by Jaden Davis at 152 lbs. and Zach Beason at 195 lbs. picking up 3rd place finishes.

Iowa Wesleyan played basketball at Eureka College Saturday. In the women’s game Eureka won 84-46 and in the men’s game Eureka won 110-101.

Iowa State men beat Oklahoma State 75 to 65.