SPORTS JANUARY 14, 2017

FROM THE IRIS BOWLING CENTER AND SPLITZ LOUNGE SPORTS DESK.

Mt. Pleasant High School wrestling team is having one their best seasons ever as they have built up a 13-1 dual meet record. The Panthers will go after a school record 14th dual meet win tonight on the road at #5 ranked Washington against the Demons who have built themselves into a Class 2A power the last couple of years, a win tonight would give them the Southeast Conference dual meet title. Mt. Pleasant has one more conference dual meet after tonight as they wrestle Fairfield next Thursday, two wins would give them the outright title.

OTHER AREA WRESTLING: New London and Lone tree at Van Buren, Highland and Pekin at Wapello, Ft. Madison at Fairfield, Cardinal and Mediapolis at Waco, Columbus Community/WMU and L&M at West Burlington-Notre Dame/Danville, Davenport North and North Scott at Burlington.

The women’s basketball team traveled to Fulton, Missouri last evening for a SLIAC matchup against the Westminster Blue Jays. The Tigers took the lead early and never trailed as they went on to defeat the Blue Jays by score of 66-61.

Iowa Wesleyan had three players reach double figures in the win. Cairece Allen led the Tigers with 19 points after going 7-11 from the field, including 5-6 from behind the arc. Allen added five rebounds and four assists on the night. Allie Massner was right behind her with 17 points for IW. Massner went 4-7 from behind the arc and was 3-4 from the free throw line. The final Tiger to score in double digits was Darby Massner. She added 13 points in the win for Iowa Wesleyan. LaStella Slack led the team in rebounds, grabbing seven boards on the night, and Jaimie Hurd finished with a team high five assists.

The Tigers will return to action Saturday with a road game at Fontbonne University. Tipoff is set for 1 pm in St. Louis, Misssouri. Iowa Wesleyan is now 5-8 overall and 4-2 in SLIAC play this season.

The Iowa Wesleyan Tigers went on the road to face Westminster College, the Blue Jays defeated IW by a score of 91-88 to hand the Tigers their second SLIAC loss of the season.

Five Wesleyan Tigers scored in double digits in the loss to Westminster. Austin Walker led the team with 20 points after going 8-10 from the field and 4-5 from the three point line. Michael Soukup recorded another double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds for IW. Michael Soukup also had a team high seven assists for IW. Steven Soukup and CJ Singletary each added 15 points in the game, and Brock Butler chipped in 11 points.

Iowa Wesleyan is now 9-5 overall and 5-2 in conference play. With the loss to Westminster, the Tigers fell into second place in the SLIAC standings. The next game for the Tigers is this Saturday, January 14, 2017. They will travel to St. Louis, Missouri to take on Fontbonne University for a 3 pm tipoff.

The Iowa State Cyclones beat Oklahoma State on the road last night in Big 12 basketball by a score of 96-86, Monte Morris scored a career high of 30 points to help the Cyclones improve to 11-4 overall and (3-1) in the conference.

Bradley defeated the UNI men’s basketball team last night 72-61, former Mt. Pleasant Panther Jordon Ashton scored 12 points and played 39 minutes.

Tonight on KILJ-FM 105.5 listen to the Iowa Hawkeye men’s basketball game from Carver Hawkeye arena when they host Purdue. Airtime for all the action is 7 pm.

Sign up today with the Mt. Pleasant Park and Rec for Their K-5th Panther Dance Clinic!

Join the Mount Pleasant Community High School Drill Team for fun and dance!

Dancers will meet at Cottrell Gym and perform during the half-time at the High School Girls Basketball game, against Ft. Madison on January 27th! Participants will get their face painted at practice and will receive a MPCHS Drill Team poster! This dance clinic will be instructed by the Mount Pleasant High School Dance Coach, Nikole Keaster.

Registration Ends: January 18

Practice Date/Time: January 27 at 2:30-5:00 PM

Practice Location: Cottrell Gym (310 E Madison)

Performance: Jan. 27 @ MPCHS @ 7:00 PM

(2104 S Grand Ave)

Ages: K-5th

Fee: $20 residents $25 Non-residents