SPORTS JANUARY 14, 2017

Mt. Pleasant and Fairfield battled in girls and boys basketball Friday in Fairfield. The 14th ranked Fairfield varsity girls team beat Mt. Pleasant 66-50, the Lady Trojans put the game away quick with a 1st quarter lead of 23-7. Maddie Williamson led M.P. with 12 points and Sarah Moffett had 10. Fairfield won the JV game also by a 46-37 score, Lydia Stewart scored 10 points.

OTHER AREA GIRLS SCORES:

Columbus Community 58 Burlington Notre Dame 53, Holy Trinity 45 Waco 31, Highland 64 WMU 23, Lone Tree 44 L&M 36, New London 55 Van Buren/Harmony 43, Pekin 69 Mediapolis 61, Wapello 57 IMS 36.

The #6 ranked MPHS boys blasted Fairfield 85-42, M.P. led 35-14 after 1 quarter and 66-23 at halftime. Brady Sartorius scored a career high 33 points and Colin Mulford just missed the school record of three point field goals in a game. He hit 5 and scored 20 points. Mt. Pleasant won the JV game 59-39. The freshman Panthers beat Fairfield 67-44 with Brody Bender scoring 21 points and Keegan Kohorst adding 16.

OTHER BOYS SCORES:

Central Lee 74 Cardinal of Eldon 28, Highland 54 WMU 53 (ot), West Burlington 80 Danville 73,

AREA GAMES TODAY: GIRLS AND BOYS: West Burlington at Wapello, WMU at L&M, Davis County at Van Buren Harmony.

WRESTLING: The Mt. Pleasant Panther wrestling team is scheduled to wrestle at Centerville. The Waco Wrestling Tournament is going on today with 12 schools involved.

BOWLING: Keokuk at Mt. Pleasant (Iris Bowling Center)

The Iowa Wesleyan women’s and men’s basketball games scheduled at Fontbonne University in St. Louis for this afternoon have been postponed. They hope to make the games up on Monday.

Iowa Wesleyan Athletic Director, Steve Williamson, has announced the hiring of Chris Early as the new head women’s soccer coach. Early will replace Nick Stebbins, who served as an interim head coach this past season for the Tigers.

Early has been coaching soccer for the past nine years. Before joining Iowa Wesleyan, he served as a volunteer assistant coach at the University of Iowa.

Chris is a native of Stillwater, Minnesota. He attended the University of Iowa from 2012-2014 and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in recreation and sport management in December of 2016.

KILJ-AM 1130 will be broadcasting the Iowa State vs TCU Big 12 men’s basketball game beginning at 3:30 p.m. this afternoon.