SPORTS JANUARY 13, 2018

Mt. Pleasant High School and Fairfield High School basketball teams met at every level Friday night in Fairfield. In the varsity girls game #11 Fairfield had to come from 8 points down in the 2nd half to win an overtime 65-61 game. Trojans were hot early jumping out to 10-0 lead in the game and led 31-24 at halftime. Panthers got hot in the 3rd quarter and had a 43-34 lead going into the 4th quarter. Fairfield stormed back late in regulation and tied the game 57-57. In the 4 minute overtime the lead changed hands a couple of times but the Trojans had the last run and picked up the win, they are now 5-0 in the Southeast Conference and Mt. Pleasant is 3-2. Maddie Williamson led Mt. Pleasant with 30 points, KaLynn Batey added 15 and Isabelle Ashton hit 11 off the bench.

Mt. Pleasant plays at Mt. Vernon today, KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will carry the game beginning at 4 pm

Mt. Pleasant JV Girls lost against Fairfield 35-25. Emma Huckabone led the way with 11 points. Karsyn Lamm and Emma Rugg both had 4 points. Rugg contributed 4 rebounds and Lamm, 4 steals. Grace Bittle had 8 rebounds and Avery Sutter added 5.

Mt. Pleasant’s Girls’ Fresh/Soph beat Fairfield 36-30. Karsyn Lamm had 13, Emma Huckabone and Avery Sutter both had 6.

AREA GIRLS SCORES:

Burlington Notre Dame 53, Columbus, Columbus Junction 23

Central Lee, Donnellson 70, Cardinal, Eldon 23

Highland, Riverside 53, Winfield-Mt Union 47

Holy Trinity Catholic 63, Waco 35

Ottumwa 70, Des Moines, Hoover 32

Van Buren, Keosauqua 73, New London 31

Wapello 72, Iowa Mennonite School, Kalona 47

4th ranked MPHS varsity boys basketball team played a physical Fairfield team and came out on top 59-46. Panthers led 14-7 after one quarter, 23-19 at halftime then hit an early 2nd half run to lead 43-31 after 3 quarters. In the final 8 minutes Fairfield made several runs but the Panthers put out those fires and won 59-46. Brady Sartorius led M.P. with 26 points and Jonathan Ita added 15. Panthers go to Mt. Vernon today to play in the gilr-boy double header. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast the varsity game at around 5:30 pm

The JV Panther Boys Basketball Team lost 69-62. Keegan Kohorst had 18 points and Jaxon Hoyle with 16 points.

Panthers won the freshman game 64-46, Brevin Wilson had 24 and Jack Johnson 17.

AREA BOYS SCORES:

Central Lee, Donnellson 68, Cardinal, Eldon 19

Charles City 54, Decorah 35

Davenport, West 63, Burlington 35

Fort Madison 60, Keokuk 49

Highland, Riverside 84, Winfield-Mt. Union 47

Iowa City, West 73, Cedar Rapids, Washington 50

Louisa-Muscatine 55, Lone Tree 44

Mediapolis 48, Pekin 41

Mount Pleasant 59, Fairfield 46

Mount Vernon 63, Solon 61

New London 54, Van Buren Community 39

Notre Dame, Burlington 69, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 39

Oskaloosa 71, Indianola 26

WACO, Wayland 64, Holy Trinity Catholic, Fort Madison 52

Wapello 63, Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 42

West Burlington 73, Danville 66

Xavier, Cedar Rapids 58, Iowa City, City High 43

ON THE SPORTS SCHEDULE FOR TODAY:

MPHS wrestlers at tournament in Centerville

Iowa Wesleyan women and men play at Eureka

Baylor plays at Iowa State in men’s Big 12 basketball, KILJ-AM 1130 will Broadcast at 1 pm.

The Mt. Pleasant High School Athletic Department has announced some changes to some upcoming scheduled games. On January 22nd when the MPHS girls travel to Burlington Notre Dame, the JV girls will play at 6:00 (2 quarters). The varsity

Girl’s game will then be played at 6:45.

On Friday January 19th when the MPHS boys go to Keokuk the 9th grade game will begin at 4:45 (2 quarters), JV game starts at 5:30, varsity game will begin around 7:00. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will be broadcasting live the varsity games on both these dates.