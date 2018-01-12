SPORTS JANUARY 12, 2018

Mt. Pleasant and Fairfield battle tonight in the Southeast conference at Fairfield. The 11th ranked Fairfield girls’ team will host the Panther team that is coming off a close hard fought loss to 12th ranked Class 2A Mediapolis in Panther Gym Monday night. Fairfield is 9-2 and undefeated in the Conference at 4-0, M.P. is 6-5 overall and 3-1 in the conference. These two teams met earlier in the season and Fairfield won 53-48. The JV girls will play Fairfield at 4:45 at the high school, the freshman teams of the two schools play at 7:45 at the Fairfield Parks and Rec Department Gym.

The 4th ranked Panther boys basketball team also go to Fairfield tonight, the JV boys team plays at 4:45 at the Fairfield Parks and Rec Gym, the Freshman boys play at 6 pm in the Park and Rec Gym, the boy’s varsity game will be at the high school following the girls varsity contest. Mt. Pleasant boys team continues to play well and will take a 9-2 overall record and 4-0 conference record into the game against the Fairfield Trojans who are 4-6 overall and 3-1 in the conference. When the two teams met in Mt. Pleasant earlier this season Mt. Pleasant won 73-44. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast the varsity girls and boys games beginning at 6 pm.

OTHER AREA GAMES: GIRL-BOY DOUBLE HEADERS: Ft. Madison at Keokuk, Columbus Community at Burlington Notre Dame, Central Lee at Cardinal of Eldon,

Highland at WMU, IMS at Wapello, Lone Tree at L&M, Mediapolis at Pekin, New London at Van Buren, Waco at Holy Trinity Catholic.

GIRLS: Burlington at Davenport West

BOYS: Davenport West at Burlington

The Mt. Pleasant High School Athletic Department has announced some changes to some upcoming scheduled games. On January 22nd when the MPHS girls travel to Burlington Notre Dame, the JV girls will play at 6:00 (2 quarters). The varsity

Girl’s game will then be played at 6:45.

On Friday January 19th when the MPHS boys go to Keokuk the 9th grade game will begin at 4:45 (2 quarters), JV game starts at 5:30, varsity game will begin around 7:00. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will be broadcasting live the varsity games on both these dates.

The Iowa Hawkeye men’s basketball team came from 20 points behind to win in overtime at Illinois last night 104-97. This is the 1st Big Ten win for the Hawks who travel to Rutgers next Wednesday.