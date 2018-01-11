SPORTS JANUARY 11, 2018

The Iowa Wesleyan women’s basketball team battled hard last night against Fontbonne University in Olan G. Ruble Arena in a SLIAC basketball game. The Lady Tigers also had to battle the flu bug that is going thru the team, and some foul trouble early as they lost 56-54. Fontbonne won the game with a very solid 2nd half of basketball as the Tigers led 38-23 at halftime, it took the Griffons just 6 minutes in the 3td quarter to erase that lead and tie the game. Wesleyan battled hard but just couldn’t make some plays in the late going to pull out the win. Darby Massner scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Allie Massner and Caitlyn Welch each had 11. Wesleyan is now 2-12 overall and 2-4 in the conference, they play Saturday at Eureka.

The Iowa Wesleyan mne’s basketball team hit the century mark in scoring last night against Fontbonne in the 2nd game of the SLIAC double header. Tigers built a 55-44 halftime lead and then used those extra points to hang on in the 2nd half for a 100-97 win. Brock Butler hit for 33 points to lead the Tigers in scoring, Mitch Drey returning to the lineup after an injury added 18. Elijah Johnson scored 13, Austin Rebel and Camron Mack each scored 11. IWU is now 2-12 0verall and 2-5 in the conference, they will travel to Eureka Saturday with the women’s team to play the Red Devils.

The MPHS wrestling team has a big home dual tonight when they host Washington. This will go a long way in deciding who will win the conference dual meet title. Both the Panthers and Demons are undefeated in the league and will have one conference dual left, so tonight’s winner will capture at least a tie for the crown. Action begins at 6:30.

OTHER AREA WRESTLING DUALS: Burlington and North Scott at Davenport North, West Burlington/Notre Dame/Danville, L&M, and Muscatine at Columbus Community/WMU. Fairfield at Ft. Madison, Mediapolis and Waco at Cardinal, New London and Van Buren at Lone Tree, Wapello and Pekin at Highland.

BOWLING: The MPHS girls and boys bowling teams will host Keokuk at the Iris Bowling Center at 1 pm today.

Iowa plays at Illinois tonight in Big Ten men’s basketball, KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will carry the game live beginning at 6 pm.

The Mt. Pleasant High School Athletic Department has announced some changes to some upcoming scheduled games. On January 22nd when the MPHS girls travel to Burlington Notre Dame, the JV girls will play at 6:00 (2 quarters). The varsity

Girl’s game will then be played at 6:45.

On Friday January 19th when the MPHS boys go to Keokuk the 9th grade game will begin at 4:45 (2 quarters), JV game starts at 5:30, varsity game will begin around 7:00. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will be broadcasting live the varsity games on both these dates.