SPORTS JANUARY 11, 2017

It was a five game sweep by the Mt. Pleasant Panther High School girls and boys basketball teams. This time Ft. Madison felt the wrath of Panther basketball. Down in the HOUNDDOME Mt. Pleasant beat Ft. Madison in the varsity girls game 53-41 led by Maddie Williamson hitting 21 points, Bailey Johnson added 10. With the win M.P. goes to 6-5 overall and 2-2 in the conference. Mt. Pleasant won the JV game 33-22 with Lydia Stewart leading the scoring with 12 points.

In the boys action at Panther Gymnasium, the 6th ranked Mt. Pleasant rolled over the Hounds 64-38, Brady Sartorius scored 20 points, Kieran Kohorst scored 13 and Jordon Magnani 11. Panthers are now 9-1 overall and lead the conference at 4-0. The JV Panthers won 73-46, Peyton Kelly scored 18 points and Rhett Zeglen added 17, the freshman boys won 48-28 led by Brody Bender with 18 points and Jack Hoyle 12. Next action for the girls and boys will be five games over at Fairfield Friday night, KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast the varsity girls and boys games beginning at 6 pm.

OTHER AREA SCORES: GIRLS: Central Lee 43 West Burlington 26, Notre Dame 65 New London 43, #13 Pleasant Valley 54 Burlington 21, #13 Mediapolis 49 L&M 42, Danville 48 Waco 19, Van Buren/Harmony 48 Holy Trinity Catholic 30, Highland 55 Columbus Community 36, Wapello 44 WMU 31.

BOYS: #3 New London 71 Notre Dame 53, Pleasant Valley 60 Burlington 32, West Burlington 73 Central Lee 52, Danville 76 Waco 29, Holy Trinity Catholic 45 Van Buren 36, Wapello 55 WMU 50, Mediapolis 55 L&M 52 (ot).

WRESTLING: Waco 42 Cardinal 24, Oskaloosa 45 Keokuk 33, Albia 57 Keokuk 21

TONIGHT: The Iowa Wesleyan women and men travel tonight to Westminster College for St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference basketball. KILJ-AM 1130 will bring you Iowa State at Oklahoma State in Big 12 basketball tonight beginning at 7 pm.

Sign up today with the Mt. Pleasant Park and Rec for Their K-5th Panther Dance Clinic!

Join the Mount Pleasant Community High School Drill Team for fun and dance!

Dancers will meet at Cottrell Gym and perform during the half-time at the High School Girls Basketball game, against Ft. Madison on January 27th! Participants will get their face painted at practice and will receive a MPCHS Drill Team poster! This dance clinic will be instructed by the Mount Pleasant High School Dance Coach, Nikole Keaster.

Registration Ends: January 18

Practice Date/Time: January 27 at 2:30-5:00 PM

Practice Location: Cottrell Gym (310 E Madison)

Performance: Jan. 27 @ MPCHS @ 7:00 PM

(2104 S Grand Ave)

Ages: K-5th

Fee: $20 residents $25 Non-residents

The MP Booster Club Annual New Year’s Shootout Basketball Tourney

Grades 5,6,7,8 BOYS AND GIRLS

Boys January 21st, 2017

Girls January 22nd, 2017

Registration & Payment Due:

January 10th, 2017

Send Payment & Registration to:

ATTN: Kat Zeglen

405 East Threshers Road

Mt. Pleasant, IA. 52641

For tournament questions please call Kat @ 319-601-1980, or email Kzeglen838@gmail.com