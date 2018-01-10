SPORTS JANUARY 10, 2018

The 4th ranked Mt. Pleasant Panther boy’s basketball team won on the road last night over Iowa City Liberty High School by a score of 76-51. Panthers started slow but got going late in the 1st quarter and led 19-16 after the 1st period, by halftime M.P. had opened a 41-27 lead and stretched that lead to 20 points at the end of three quarters of play. Brady Sartorius had 26 points, Jordon Magnani 22 and Colin Mulford 12. With the win Mt. Pleasant is 9-2 overall and will play at Fairfield Friday night as part of a girl-boy double header.

The JV Panther Boys Basketball Team defeated North Liberty last night, 61-45. Keegan Kohorst led the way with 18 points. Konnor Peterson and Sam Beatty added 10 points apiece.

OTHER AREA SCORES: BOYS: Mt. Pleasant Christian played two games at Quincy Christian last night. In the JV game they lost 50-25, Cooper Reed had 6 points. The Middle School varsity game was won by MPCS 42-24 with Bailey Roen scoring 12. Mediapolis 50 L&M 39, New London 67 Notre Dame 57, North Scott 70 Burlington 34, West Burlington 55 Central Lee 49, Wapello 72 Wmu 32, Danville 74 Waco 70, Keokuk 56 Unity 47, Assumption, Davenport 69, Muscatine 47

Charles City 70, New Hampton 48

Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 63, Lone Tree 53

Mount Vernon 61, Central DeWitt 41

Oskaloosa 72, Pella 45

PCM, Monroe 68, Fairfield 58

Wapello 72, Winfield-Mt. Union 32

Xavier, Cedar Rapids 74, Waterloo, East 63

GIRLS: Central Lee, Donnellson 59, West Burlington 33

Danville 49, Waco 39

Davenport, Assumption 43, Muscatine 36

Fairfield 67, PCM, Monroe 53

Highland, Riverside 39, Columbus, Columbus Junction 31

Iowa Mennonite School, Kalona 46, Lone Tree 41

Louisa-Muscatine 72, Mediapolis 71

Ottumwa 50, Des Moines, Roosevelt 19

Pella 63, Oskaloosa 14

Van Buren, Keosauqua 45, Holy Trinity Catholic 32

Wapello 45, Winfield-Mt Union 29

COLLEGE: Kansas 83 Iowa State 78

WRESTLING: Albia 54 Keokuk 27, Oskaloosa 48 Keokuk 30

The Iowa Wesleyan Tiger women and men play at home tonight against Fontbonne in SLIAC action. The Tiger women are 2-11 overall this season, and play at 6 pm in Ruble Arena.

Iowa Wesleyan men are now 1-12 overall and 1-5 in SLIAC play. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will carry the games live beginning at 6 pm.

The Los Angeles Rams football team has signed 10 practice squad players to futures contracts. One of those signed is former Mt. Pleasant Panther and Iowa Hawkeye Henry Krieger-Coble.

Futures contracts are essentially an agreement between the player and team that secures the player’s rights heading into the offseason program. The contracts become official at the start of the new league year — which this year is on March 14.

They are also offering an Intro to Team Sports program for ages 4-7. This is to introduce boys and girls to sports. Each week they will learn a different sport through fun drills in a non-competitive environment. Registration runs through January 26th and call 319-385-1475 or email mpparkandrec@gmail.com for more info.

One more program available and it’s the Panther Dance Clinic K-5th Grade. Participants will join the Mt Pleasant High School Dance Team for an evening of fun. They will practice on January 18th and then perform at the Girls varsity basketball game on the 19th. Participants will receive a High School dance team poster which the team will sign after the camp. Nikole Keaster will be running the program. Registration ends on January 12th and call 319-385-1475 or email mpparkandrec@gmail.com.