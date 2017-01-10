SPORTS JANUARY 10, 2017

FROM THE IRIS BOWLING CENTER AND SPLITZ LOUNGE SPORTS DESK.

The 13th ranked Mediapolis Bullettes came from 10 points behind on Vernon Bud McLearn Court last night to defeated the Mt. Pleasant Panther girls 86-70. Mt. Pleasant led 22-19 at the end of the 1st quarter but then got out scored in the next three quarters to allow Mediapolis to grab their 9th win against 1 loss. Maddie Williamson and Bailey Johnson each had 14 points, Kalynn Batey and Sarah Moffett each had 12. Mt. Pleasant 5-5 (1-2) plays make up games at Ft. Madison 3-7 (0-3) tonight, JV at 6:15 and the varsity at 7:30 KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will carry the action live. Mt. Pleasant JV defeated Mediapolis 49-38.

OTHER AREA BASKETBALL ACTION: 9th ranked Class 1A Burlington Notre Dame beat 12th ranked Class 4A Keokuk 51-41 in Burlington last night. Van Buren girls beat Moulton-Udell 70-20, Van Buren boys won over Moulton-Udell 63-13.

While the Ft. Madison and Mt. Pleasant girls teams battle in the Pen City, the boy’s teams will play in Panther Gym, freshman game at 4:45, followed by the JV game and then varsity. The varsity game is for the lead in the Southeast Conference race, Mt. Pleasant is 8-1 and 3-0 and this week appears in the Associated Press boys basketball poll at #6. Ft. Madison is 7-2 and 3-0. KILJ will have score updates and a final wrap on the boy’s action during our live coverage of the girls.

TONIGHT’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE: GIRLS AND BOYS DOUBLE HEADERS: New London @ Notre Dame, Central Lee @ West Burlington, Danville @ Waco, Highland @ Columbus Community, Holy Trinity Catholic @ Van Buren, Mediapolis @ L&M, Wapello @ WMU. GIRLS: Burlington @ Pleasant Valley. BOYS: Pleasant Valley at Burlington. WRESTLING: Waco and Tri-County @ Cardinal.

After helping the Tigers to two wins last week, Steven Soukup has been named the SLIAC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week. On the week, he averaged 29.0 points per game, including a career high 44 points in the win over Greenville College. Soukup also added 8.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 2.5 blocks in the two games for the Tigers.

The University of Iowa football team has a new offensive coordinator, Brian Ferentz was named to that position by his father head coach Kirk Ferentz yesterday.

The King of college football was crowned last night in Tampa, Florida when the Clemson Tigers defeated Alabama in the NCAA Championship Game 35-31, game wasn’t decided until the last second, literally Clemson scored a 2 yard touchdown pass with 1 tick of the clock left to grab the title, they last won the championship back in 1981.

2016 hunting and fishing licenses expire today. All hunters and anglers will need a 2017 license to hunt or fish beginning tomorrow.

Cari Nicely the Naturalist for the Henry County Conservation Department has announced the At the Park Program for January:

This year’s theme is Explore Your Inner Pioneer. The first event is a series of classes on how to tan your own hide.

If you have questions contact Cari Nicely (319) 931-2942 or Tony Brown, Instructor and owner of Broton Taxidermy (319) 537-1061.

Concept of the Course: They will meet for approximately 2 hours, one day a week (Tuesdays) for three weeks. You will be given instruction and hands-on demonstrations for each step of the process, then allowed the time to work on your own skins in class. There will be homework (tasks to be completed) between each class. The objective is at the end of Class III you will have a tanned hair-on skin to do what you wish with.

Course Detail: All Classes meet from 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm (Flexible based upon class needs)

Date Overview Location

1ST Class: 24 January 2017 Introduction, Skinning, Fleshing, Drying HCC / Broton Studio

2nd Class: 31 January 2017 Pickling, Shaving, Tanning, Sweating Broton Studio

3rd Class: 07 February 2017 Stretching, Drying and Finishing Broton Studio

First class will start at the Henry County Conservation Nature Center. We will have a short introduction/informational class then move to Broton Taxidermy Studio where the remainder of the first class and subsequent classes will be held.

Cost for this Course is: $30.00 Payable to Henry County Conservation Due NLT: 20 January 2017

Fee covers all materials to tan a small mammal i.e. Coyote, Raccoon, Opossum, Fox, etc….

Class Size is limited to 6 people. So don’t delay in getting registered.

Sign up today with the Mt. Pleasant Park and Rec for Their K-5th Panther Dance Clinic!

Join the Mount Pleasant Community High School Drill Team for fun and dance!

Dancers will meet at Cottrell Gym and perform during the half-time at the High School Girls Basketball game, against Ft. Madison on January 27th! Participants will get their face painted at practice and will receive a MPCHS Drill Team poster! This dance clinic will be instructed by the Mount Pleasant High School Dance Coach, Nikole Keaster.

Registration Ends: January 18

Practice Date/Time: January 27 at 2:30-5:00 PM

Practice Location: Cottrell Gym (310 E Madison)