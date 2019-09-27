Sports, Friday, September 27th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

High School Football:

It’s a Week Five Friday Football feast as the Iowa High School football season rolls on.

Tonight the Mount Pleasant Panthers (3-1) will play host to the winless Fairfield Trojans in the Panthers homecoming game.

Mount Pleasant is aiming to win their third straight game after last week defeating Ottumwa, 35-7.

Senior quarterback Brody Bender has been a revelation for head coach Shawn Striegel as he continues to be week in and week out game-changer.

Bender comes into tonight’s game second in the district in passing — second only to Solon’s Cam Miller.

Bender has Miller beat, however, in touchdowns and interceptions. Bender is the only quarterback in Class 3A-6 to have double digit touchdowns, with Corey Skinner of Keokuk second with 8.

Conversely, tonight’s opponent, Fairfield, has thrown 8 interceptions behind their quarterback Carter Ferrel.

Senior wide out Rylan Seberg has been Bender’s favorite target as he leads the district in receiving yards with 414 — ten better than that of South Dakota State recruit A.J. Coons of Solon.

Seberg is tied for first with 5 receiving touchdowns, as well.

The ground and pound tandem of Logan Bass and Jack Johnson continue to climb the district rankings. Bass is 4th in the district in rushing averaging an almost insane 7.4 yards per rush.

Johnson is 5th in the district averaging 6.3 per carry.

The duo have combined for 9 rushing touchdowns.

Tonight’s game will begin at 7:30 p.m. with air-time scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

Freshman will have a curtain raiser at 5:00 p.m. tonight, as well.

Other area games for Week Five’s Friday football feast:

Keokuk at #8 Washington

Fort Madison at #2 Solon

Clear Creek-Amana at Iowa City Liberty

Pella hosts Knoxville

Central Lee at Mid-Prairie

Burlington welcomes in Davenport Central

Ottumwa at Indianola

Mediapolis at Wapello

WACO plays host to Iowa Valley — NOTE: Game-time now 5:00 p.m.

New London at HLV

Winfield-Mount Union at English Valleys

Tiger Golf Outing Cancelled:

Due to impending weather, the Tiger Club Athletic Golf Outing scheduled for Friday, September 27th, will be rescheduled for Friday, October 18, 2019. The outing will be held at the Mount Pleasant Country Club.

At this time, all other events for Iowa Wesleyan’s Homecoming are expected to go on as scheduled. We invite those who were registered for the Golf Outing to join us at the Tiger Suite during the Alumni Basketball games on Friday night. The games will be in the Ruble Arena of the Howe Student Activity Center with the men’s game scheduled to begin at 7 pm, followed by the women’s game at 7:45 pm. The Tiger Suite will be held upstairs on the west side of the gymnasium. Appetizers and a cash bar will be provided.

The Homecoming schedule is as follows:

Friday, September 27

3:00 pm – Iowa Wesleyan & Mount Pleasant Homecoming Parade

6:00-7:00 pm – Landmark Moments Celebration, Chapel

7:00-8:30 pm – Alumni Basketball Games & Tiger Suite, Ruble Arena

8:30 pm – Boom Night, IW campus lawn

Saturday, September 28

8:00-9:00 am – Homecoming Breakfast, Social Hall

9:00-9:50 am – Tiger Topics, Session One, Howe Student Activity Center

10:00-10:50 am – Tiger topics, Session Two, Howe Student Activity Center

11:00 am – Class Photos, Tiger Den

11:15 am-12:15 pm – Choir Reunion, Old Main

11:30 am-1:00 pm – Tailgate Lunch & Tiger Fan Zone, Mapleleaf Athletic Complex

12:30 pm – Alumni & IW Pep Band, Mapleleaf Athletic Complex

1:00 pm – Homecoming Football Game, Mapleleaf Athletic Complex

1:00-4:00 pm – Harlan-Lincoln House open for tours, Harlan-Lincoln House

6:00-8:30 pm – Annual Alumni Awards Banquet & Hall of Fame Ceremony, Social Hall

For questions regarding the Tiger Club Athletic Golf Outing, please contact Derek Zander, IW Athletic Director, at derek.zander@iw.edu.