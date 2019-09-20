Sports, Friday, September 20th

High School Volleyball:

As we promised, yesterday was a very entertaining night of prep volleyball in the area.

New London looked great at Burlington Notre Dame, winning in four sets — 25-13, 25-20, 22-25, and 25-11.

WACO swept Danville behind an 11-kill night by Morgan Graber — 25-15, 25-15, 25-22.

Holy Trinity was swept by Van Buren, 22-25, 22-25, 10-25

Winfield-Mount Union welcomed in Highland and subsequently swept them, 25-21, 25-7, and 25-12. Anna Hudson had ten kills for the Wolves.

Mount Pleasant is off until Saturday when they travel to Ottumwa for a weekend tournament.

High School Football:

The Mount Pleasant football team is trying to carry over week three success at Central Lee into a week four bout with the Bulldogs of Ottumwa High School.

The Panthers used a heavy dose of the ground game to get by Central Lee and will figure to lean on tailbacks Logan Bass and Jack Johnson once again tonight.

Bass and Johnson are fourth and fifth in the district in rushing yards, with Bass leading the team with 265 yards, Johnson is neck and neck with 260.

Senior quarterback Brody Bender has been as advertised and then some.

The strong-armed signal caller has thrown for 515 yards this season — second in the district — while tossing seven touchdowns, the best mark in the district as well.

Ottumwa, 1-2, is coming off a 42-21 loss at Newton.

The Bulldogs are lead on the ground by tailback Kie Glosser, who has rushed for 280 yards and two touchdowns.

Quarterback Adam Denniston has thrown for 442 yards, but has been picked off three times heading into this week’s matchup.

When these two teams met last year, it was a 21-0 win in favor of Mount Pleasant.

Kick-off tonight is set for 7:00 p.m. from Schaefer Field.

You can hear it right here on KILJ with myself and the Coach, Kent Bennett.

Other area and district games tonight:

WACO at Montezuma.

Mediapolis hosts Louisa-Muscatine.

New London welcomes in Lone Tree.

Winfield-Mount Union will battle Iowa Valley in Winfield.

Central Lee is back at home against West Burlington.

Keokuk hosts Centerville, the Chiefs are seeking a 4-0 start.

Davenport Assumption travels to #2 Solon.

#8 Washington hits the highway to West Liberty.

Fort Madison is home against the Greyhounds of Burlington High.

Fairfield will aim to be road warriors at Grinnell.

High School Cross Country:

It was a terrific night of cross country for the Mount Pleasant Panthers at the 48th running of the Timm Lamb invitational in Fort Madison.

The Panther boys’ competed in Class A yesterday afternoon taking home a team sixth place finish.

Luke Ryon led the way for the Panthers with a 20th place finish running 18:26.6.

Ryon was followed up Nick McCormick (22nd), Logan White (25th), and Logan Lee (31st).

Head Coach Mitch Anderson:

Winning the meet was Muscatine, who had the 2nd, 3rd and 5th place individual finishers.

The meet medalist was Connor Stringer of Burlington. Stringer, a junior, ran 16:46.0 for the victory.

The Mount Pleasant girls absolutely dominated the Class A field yesterday, finishing with the 1st, 3rd, 4th, 5th and 12th overall finishers.

Head Coach Lyle Murray recaps the race:

Mount Pleasant Middle school boys’ and girls’ teams cross country also participated in the Timm Lamb Invite.

The boys team finished 3rd in a very competitive field.

Ben Carthey was the top finisher closing in 2nd with a time of 11:58.

J.C. Sitar was 22nd, followed by Nate Stroud 24th, Kaiden Dietzenbach 25th, and Brayton Hutson in 28th to round out the top 5 scorers.

The middle school girls’ finished 4th. The top Panther runner was Elsie Lange with a time of 14:03.

Mt. Pleasant hosts on September 24th at Mt. Pleasant High School.

College Football:

The Iowa Wesleyan football team will try to get into the win column this weekend when they open up at home against the Blue Jays of Westminster College.

The Tigers are coming off a disappointing 44-0 shutout loss to the Knox Prairie Fire last weekend.

Kick-off is set for 1:00 p.m. at Mapleleaf Athletic Complex.