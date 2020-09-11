Sports, Friday, September 11th

New London-Montezuma, Mount Pleasant-Fairfield Headline Week 3:

The New London Tiger football team will face their biggest challenge of the year this evening when they welcome in fourth-ranked Montezuma for district action at New London High School.

The Tigers are fresh off a 50-10 week two victory over WACO, while Montezuma cruised past Winfield-Mount Union 73-32.

Montezuma is led by terrific signal-caller Eddie Burgess, who has already accounted for 15 touchdowns in just two games.

The junior is averaging 341 yards through the air per game, this season.

New London has been led by a balanced attack on the ground, with sophomore Blaise Porter pacing the Tigers with 213 yards and five scores through the first two weeks.

Ethan Streeter threw his first touchdown of the year last week and will need to be sharp to match wits with Burgess.

Tonight’s game will kick at 7:00 p.m. at New London High School.

Meanwhile in Class 3A, Mount Pleasant will look to get back into the win column when they travel to district foe Fairfield.

The Panthers suffered a tough 47-28 loss last week to Tipton and are looking to get back to the basics defensively.

Senior quarterback Jack Johnson has completed 52% of his passes through weeks one and two along with three scores and one interception.

Johnson also leads the team in rushing with 242 yards and three more touchdowns.

Fairfield (1-1) is coming off a disappointing 42-14 loss last week to West Burlington.

Sophomore quarterback Isaac Harris has struggled out of the chute for the Trojans, completing just 34% of his passes, but has thrown three touchdowns.

Tonight’s game will begin at 7:30 p.m. on KILJ-FM, pre-game coverage will begin at 7:00 p.m. with the Panther Tailgate Show.

Other area games tonight:

West Burlington/Notre Dame vs. Eddyville-Blakesburg

Columbus vs. Lisbon

Sigourney-Keota vs. Louisa-Muscatine

Winfield-Mount Union vs. Twin Cedars

Mediapolis vs. Van Buren County

Lone Tree vs. WACO

Highland vs. Wapello

Fort Madison vs. #8 Washington

Burlington vs. Keokuk

Prep Volleyball Round-Up:

WACO 3, Cardinal 0

The Warriors picked up 25-9, 25-9 and 25-11 victories to cruise past Cardinal in a Southeast Iowa Super Conference bout. With the win the WACO improved to 10-1 on the year.

Central Lee 3, Van Buren County 0

Central Lee protected their home court with 25-11, 25-11 and 25-16 wins to sweep Van Buren County last night. Central Lee improved to 5-2 and 1-1 in conference play. Van Buren slipped to 3-3 and 1-1 in the conference.

#3 New London 3, Fort Madison 0

The third-ranked (1A) New London Tiger volleyball team received 12 kills from Keaura Williams and 11 from Sofie Reighard in a sweep over the Bloodhounds last night in Fort Madison. The Tigers earned 25-13, 25-15 and 25-16 victories to improve to 5-0 on the year.

Mediapolis 3, Hillcrest Academy 1

Mediapolis dropped game three but otherwise was in control as they picked up their second straight win, this time over Hillcrest Academy, 3-1. Mediapolis improved to 2-4 on the season, while Hillcrest fell to 0-6.

Winfield’s Anderson Finds College Home:

Winfield-Mount Union senior Madie Anderson has found her softball home. The terrific hurler committed to Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa yesterday, she announced via social media.

Anderson was an absolute workhorse for the Lady Wolves this summer working all 12 games, pitching to a 7-5 record in 82 innings, with an ERA of 0.51 striking out 150 hitters.

Opponents hit just .106 against her last season.

The Lady Wolves were upset in the second round of the Class 1A playoffs by New London on July 16th.