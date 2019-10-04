Sports, Friday, October 4th

By: Nathan Bloechl

Prep Volleyball:

We talked about how last night was a huge night for area prep volleyball and boy did it live up to the hype.

We’ll start in New London, where Addie Pry recorded 14 kills as the #9 (1A) New London Tigers defeated #7 (2A) Van Buren 3-2.

New London fell behind early falling in set one 25-17, but rallied back to even the score at 1-1 on the heels of a 25-23 set two victory.

The Tigers took control in set three winning 25-15, but Van Buren didn’t cave.

They came back to force a game five defeating New London in set four 25-16.

In front of a homecoming crowd, New London rallied for the set five win 15-12 to secure the huge win.

New London, now 15-6, will host a tournament tomorrow (Saturday) beginning at 9:00 a.m.

Van Buren has lost two straight; they’re now 21-4. They’ll be in the New London tournament on Saturday.

Other area volleyball from yesterday:

Mount Pleasant fell in three sets to Knoxville. The Panthers are now 5-18 on the year. They’ll be at Albia next Thursday. Freshman swept Knoxville, 25-23, 25-19. JV were swept 25-14, 25-22.

Winfield-Mount Union swept Hillcrest Academy. The Wolves improved to 15-7 on the season, they’ll partake in the New London tournament, Saturday.

Central Lee took care of Cardinal in three sets. The Hawks are now 18-8 on the year and will be off until next Thursday when they battle Danville. Cardinal is now 15-7.

#5 (2A) Mediapolis kept the hopes of a perfect season alive sweeping the Bloodhounds of Fort Madison, last night. Mediapolis is now 24-0, they’ll be in the Cedar Rapids Prairie tournament this Saturday.

Holy Trinity upped their record to 18-7 with a sweep victory over WACO. Holy Trinity will take on Cardinal on Thursday, next week. WACO has lost five straight. They’re now 15-9. They’ll take the weekend to regroup before battling New London on Tuesday.

High School Football:

It’s another Friday Football Feast today as the Mount Pleasant Panthers (4-1) will look to keep the good times rolling tonight when they travel to Keokuk.

The Panthers have won three-straight since falling at home in Week Two to the Pella Little Dutch.

Keokuk started the season 4-0, but fell last week for the first time to #8 Washington 49-6.

The story of this season for Mount Pleasant has been the continued excellence from senior quarterback Brody Bender. Bender is not only stamping his mark on All-District honors, but he also is making his way onto the map state-wide.

Currently second in the state in 3A in passing touchdowns, Bender has been as advertised and then some.

He’ll need to be sharp again tonight to win at hostile Keokuk, especially on their homecoming.

But as we know, football is the ultimate team sport. Bender has had help in his exploits, starting up-front with one of the area’s most dominant offensive lines — led by Henry Lutovsky — a slick two-headed monster in the backfield in Logan Bass and Jack Johnson, and an elite receiving corps led by Rylan Seberg.

Total it all up, and Mount Pleasant is 3A’s fourth-highest scoring offense, averaging 38.8 points per game.

Keokuk is no slouch either, scoring almost 30 per game.

Chief quarterback Corey Skinner has thrown for nine touchdowns, six of which to Anthony Potratz.

Tonight’s game will kick at 7:00 p.m. from Keokuk High School.

Here’s your other area games to feast on tonight, starting with a huge district clash:

#2 Solon at #8 Washington

Fort Madison at Fairfield

Central Lee at Albia

Mediapolis hosts Columbia

Wapello is at Wilton

WACO hosts HLV

New London will aim to snap their two-game skid at home against English Valleys

Winfield-Mount Union travels to Lone Tree.

College Football:

The Iowa Wesleyan football team will try to get into the win column this weekend when they travel to take on Crown College in the Twin Cities.

Crown enters the game this weekend with a record of 1-3, while Wesleyan is 0-4.

Kick-off is scheduled for 1:00 p.m.

