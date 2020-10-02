Sports, Friday, October 2nd

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

WACO Secures Signature Win, Takes SEISC Lead:

#14 (1A) WACO withstood #3 (1A) Holy Trinity’s best punch, countered themselves and ultimately knocked out the perennial powers 3-2 in front of a jam-packed crowd at WACO last night.

WACO earned wins in set two and three before taking control in set five, winning 15-12.

The win kept WACO as the lone unbeaten team in Southeast Iowa Super Conference action and upped their overall record to 21-2.

Holy Trinity has stumbled over the last couple of weeks, their record slipped to 17-6.

WACO will next be in action Tuesday when they travel to #8 (1A) New London, meanwhile Holy Trinity will entertain West Burlington.

#8 New London, Van Buren 0

#8 (1A) New London got 10 kills and four blocks from Keaura Williams as the Tigers rolled to a sweep victory over Van Buren County last night. Sofie Reighard, Marah Hartrick and Natalie Burden all had five kills for New London in the win.

Burden was particularly tough on defense for New London, leading the defense with 15 digs.

Kyra Linkin chipped in with 12.

The win improved New London to 11-5 and 4-1 in conference play, they’ll host a tournament this Saturday.

Van Buren stumbled to 7-11.

Winfield-Mount Union 3, Hillcrest Academy 0

Jenna Buffington had 12 kills and two blocks as the Winfield-Mount Union volleyball team rolled to 25-8, 25-5 and 25-7 wins, sweeping Hillcrest Academy last night.

Keely Malone had 15 helpers to pace the Wolves offense.

Winfield-Mount Union improved to a sterling 16-5 this season and they’ll play in the aforementioned New London tournament on Saturday — Hillcrest Academy fell to 1-15.

Other area games last night:

Columbus 3, Highland 0

Iowa City Regina 3, Louisa-Muscatine 0

Central Lee 3, Cardinal 0

Mount Pleasant Cleared to Play, Other Friday Night Lights Tonight:

After sitting last week out due to coronavirus concerns among their team, the Mount Pleasant football team will take the field tonight in a pivotal district matchup against Fort Madison.

The Panthers will lean on some new faces tonight as some players remain out during their quarantine.

Fort Madison comes in with a record of 4-1, winners of two straight over Keokuk and, most recently, Burlington last Friday night.

Mount Pleasant has won each of the last six meetings between the programs, the last win for Fort Madison came on September 20th, 2013 — a 16-0 shutout.

Fort Madison is led by junior quarterback Landes Williams who has completed 66% of his passes throwing five scores on the year.

Williams has also accounted for four touchdowns on the ground as the team’s leading rusher through five games.

Tonight’s game will kick at 7:00 p.m. from Fort Madison High School.

The Panther Tailgate Show will begin at 6:30 p.m. on KILJ-FM 105.5.

Other area games to feast on tonight include:

Van Buren County vs. Cardinal

Iowa City Regina vs. Columbus

Highland vs. Lisbon

Pekin vs. Louisa-Muscatine

Mediapolis vs. Sigourney-Keota

Montezuma vs. WACO (WACO Homecoming)

North Cedar vs. Wapello

English Valleys vs. Winfield-Mount Union

Central Lee vs. West Burlington/Notre Dame

Burlington vs. Washington

Keokuk vs. Fairfield

Danville-New London Sweeps Winfield Invite:

The No. 13 ranked Danville-New London Bears got a first-place effort from second-ranked (2A) Addison Parrott, who ran 20:08.59, to capture the team crown over No. 15 (1A) Montezuma last night in Winfield.

Parrott won the individual championship by 1:12, while her teammate Carissa Mackey finished fifth running 22:29.97.

Kamryn Sherwood and Cassidy Yaley went back-to-back at 7th and 8th respectively, as Danville-New London held on for the three point win.

Montezuma finished second with 32 points while Mediapolis placed third with 68 points.

Central Lee’s Amana Gilpin placed second individually, running 21:40.18.

On the boys’ side of things, Danville-New London’s Ty Carr ran 16:50.65 to help capture an individual and team title as the Bears rolled at the Winfield Invite, last night.

Alexander Julian placed second, while Rylan Martin, Oliver Sowell, A.J. Bonnesen and Seth Bailey all followed him up in order third through sixth.

Mason Chipman placed eight for the Bears as well, who, when at their best, are nearly untouchable.

Burlington placed second, while Columbus, Montezuma and Mediapolis rounded out the top-five.

MLB Wild Card Series Scoreboard:

Another great day of Major League Baseball finished up yesterday, as three more teams punched their tickets to the Divisional Series round, here’s a full look at the scoreboard:

Atlanta 5, Cincinnati 0 (Atlanta wins series 2-0)

Oakland 6, Chicago White Sox 5 (Oakland wins series 2-1)

Miami, Chicago Cubs PPD

San Diego 11, St. Louis 9 (Series tied 1-1)

Los Angeles Dodgers 3, Milwaukee 0 (Los Angeles wins series 2-0)

Jets Stumble on TNF:

And in the National Football League last night, Melvin Gordon ran for 107 yards and two touchdowns as the Denver Broncos defeated the New York Jets 37-28 in Thursday Night Football.

Former Iowa Hawkeye standout Josey Jewell led the Broncos defensively with 10 tackles, two sacks, and a pass deflection as Denver improved to 1-3 on the year.

Sam Darnold was 23-of-42 for 230 scoreless yards for the Jets, who have sunk to 0-4.