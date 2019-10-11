Sports, Friday, October 11th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

High School Football:

It’s yet another Friday football feast and tonight might be the best one of the season so far, with Mount Pleasant battling #2 Solon for the top spot in Class 3A District 6.

The Spartans come in with a high-flying #6 ranked offense in Class 3A led by their terrific trio of future Missouri Valley Football Conference recruits in quarterback Cam Miller and wide receivers A.J. Coons (South Dakota State) and Jace Andregg (Northern Iowa).

Miller is third in 3A with 15 touchdown passes, one off the pace of his counterpart tonight Brody Bender, who is 2nd with 16.

Last year when these teams squared off it was a 34-28 in favor of Solon, who finished their regular season undefeated before being upended in the state playoffs to Western Dubuque.

A.J. Coons went hog wild last year against Mount Pleasant catching 10 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns, so containing him — there’s really no stopping him — is priority number one for the Panther defense, who’s been running hot over the last couple of weeks.

Junior cornerback Brevin Wilson will most likely draw the assignment of checking Coons tonight.

Wilson has four interceptions in his last two games, including three and touchdown last week in a win versus Keokuk.

Keegan Kohorst has been anchoring the defensive line and his ability to play assignment football will go a long in way determining tonight’s winner.

Mount Pleasant, with a win, will have the inside track to earning the automatic qualification into Class 3A’s playoff field.

Even with a loss, Mount Pleasant can win out and most likely qualify via RPI as a wild card.

Their RPI standing is currently 9th in Class 3A.

Tonight’s game will kick at 7:30 p.m. at Evans Field at Mapleleaf Athletic Complex.

Game-time temperature is expected to hover around the mid-30’s with wind.

Pre-game coverage will begin at 7:00 p.m. with myself and the coach, Kent Bennett.

Other area games on this week’s slate:

New London at Winfield-Mount Union (Winfield’s Homecoming)

WACO at English Valleys

Mediapolis at Wilton

Central Lee hosts Williamsburg

Washington at Fort Madison

Fairfield at Keokuk

Of course, following football tonight is the Radio Iowa Scoreboard Show right here on KILJ. Scores, interviews and news from around the state following our game beginning on KILJ at 10:00 p.m.

Prep Volleyball:

The Mount Pleasant volleyball team fell last night in a match on the road at Albia in four sets, 25-21, 22-25, 15-25 and 22-25.

The Panthers are now 5-21 on the season.

They’ll next battle at their home tournament welcoming in several teams this Saturday.

In 7th grade volleyball:

A: Lost to Washington, 2-0

B: Split to Washington, 1-1

C: Lost to Washington, 2-0

7th grade will be next in action at home next week against Fort Madison. Fans are encouraged to wear pink to support cancer awareness.

In 8th grade volleyball:

A: Washington swept, 2-0

B: Split to Washington, 1-1

C: Lost to Washington, 2-0

Other area games from last night: