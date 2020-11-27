Sports, Friday, November 27th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Iowa Looks to Keep Hot Streak Alive Today Against Nebraska:

(Via Athlon)

The Iowa Hawkeye football team will look to keep their winning ways alive today when they host the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Through four games, teams have been proven that they can find running lanes against the Huskers, they will be fruitful.

Surrendering 223.3 yards per game, 115th nationally, Nebraska has the unenviable task of trying to slow down the punishing due of Tyler Goodson and Mekhi Sargent.

Quarterback Spencer Petras isn’t typically going to light the world on fire, but he won’t have to play at an all-conference level to lead the Hawkeyes to pay dirt frequently today.

Nebraska has struggled to defend tight ends all year and will be facing a team with one as its leading receiver in Sam LaPorta. Nico Ragaini, Tyrone Tracy Jr., Ihmir Smith-Marsette, and Brandon Smith all give Petras a cornucopia of options.

Today’s game will kick at 12:00 p.m. from Kinnick Stadium, coverage on KILJ-FM is set for 10:00 a.m. with the Hawkeye Kickoff Show.

Iowa State Readies for Top-25 Matchup Against Texas:

The Iowa State football is ready for their biggest task of the 2020 season this morning when they kickoff against No. 20 Texas in Austin.

For the Clones to pull off the road win, they’ll need another dynamite performance from sophomore workhorse running back Breece Hall.

Hall probably won’t find many easy running lanes against the Longhorns, which are giving up a scant 3.2 yards per carry, 16th-best nationally. Texas has held up well against some of the best running games it has seen this season, allowing 2.6 yards per carry to Oklahoma State and 3.8 to Oklahoma.

The Cyclones will need to set up their protection schemes to account for Joseph Ossai, Texas’ premier edge rusher.

If they keep Ossai at bay, Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy can hunt for favorable matchups in the secondary with tight end Charlie Kolar.

This morning’s game will kick at 11:00 a.m., you can listen on KILJ-AM starting at 9:00 a.m. with the Cyclone Tailgate Show.

College Basketball Roundup:

Northern Iowa (0-2): AJ Green scored 15 points, but Northern Iowa dropped a 66-64 loss to Saint Mary’s.

Austin Phyfe had 14 points and Bowen Born and Antwan Kimmons scored 13 each for the Panthers.

In the women’s game:

Drake (1-0): Drake went into Omaha to and defeated Creighton 75-62, behind 24 points and seven rebounds from Grace Berg.

Maddie Monahan added 13 points, Kierra Collier had 12 points, nine assists and seven rebounds and Monica Burich pitched in 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Iowa (1-0) & Northern Iowa (0-1): Caitlin Clark debuted for Iowa with 27 points, eight rebounds and four assists in a 96-81 win over Northern Iowa.

Monika Czinano added 19 points, McKenna Warnock pitched in 14 points, 13 rebounds and six assists and Gabbie Marshall scored 11 points.

For Northern Iowa, Kam Finley came off the bench to score 22 points while Megan Maahs (14 points), Karli Rucker (11 points) and Emerson Green (11 points) all scored in double digits as well for the Panthers.