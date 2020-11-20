Sports, Friday, November 20th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

North Scott Rolls, Claims First Ever State Title:

North Scott (9-1) forced six turnovers off of Harlan, as they rolled for 24 unanswered second half points clinching their first ever State Championship, beating the Little Cyclones 30-6 last night at the UNI Dome.

The win caps off what was a magical postseason run for the Lancers, as they took down No. 4 Davenport Assumption, No. 1 West Delaware, No. 6 Cedar Rapids Xavier and now No. 2 Harlan.

North Scott took down Mount Pleasant back on October 23rd 58-26 in a Level 2 contest.

Other finals from last night:

Eight-Player

St. Mary’s, Remsen 48, Fremont-Mills, Tabor 0

Class A

Regina, Iowa City 52, Grundy Center 28

Today’s contests will see:

Class 1A

10:00—OABCIG (11-0) vs. Van Meter (11-0)

Class 2A

2:00—Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (11-0) vs. Waukon (9-1)

Class 4A

7:00—Southeast Polk (10-0) vs. Ankeny (10-1)

IGCA Announces 2020 All-State Volleyball Team:

The IGCA has announced their 2020 All-State Volleyball Team and several area athletes were recognized.

Beginning in 1A:

1st Team

Lydia Imbrogno — Wapsie Valley Fairbank 11

Saari Kuehl — Gladbrook-Reinbeck 12

Allie Petry — St. Alberts Council Bluffs 12

Gabby Gergen — Janesville 12

Rachel Langel — Gehlen Catholic, LeMars 12

Gabby Deery — Burlington Notre Dame 10

Katie Stephens — Burlington Notre Dame 11

3rd Team

Claire Pothitakis — Holy Trinity 12

Nia Howard — Springville 10

Rachel Drake —East Mills 12

Sydney Matthias — Wapsie Valley Fairbank 10

Lauren Williams — St. Alberts Council Bluffs 11

Jenna Brown — Don Bosco Gilbertville 12

Nichola Phillippe — Belle Plaine 12

Honorable Mention

Megan Cooley — Gladbrook-Reinbeck 10

Lauren Heying — Gehlen Catholic, LeMars 11

Brooke Trees — North Butler Green 12

Naomi Hovenga — Janesville 12

Lizzie Garber — BCLUW 12

Macy Sievers — Newell-Fonda 11

Mallory Mueller — Tripoli 10

Morgan Graber — WACO 12

Mandy Chizek — Belle Plaine 10

Emily Williams — East Mills 10

Abbi Bailey — Kingsley-Pierson 12

Josie Hartman — Southeast Warren 11

Keaura Williams — New London 10

IGHSAU Releases Preseason Basketball Rankings:

Just one area school checks in on this week’s IGHSAU Girls’ Basketball preseason rankings.

Jim Myers and the Burlington Notre Dame Nikes will begin the regular season next week ranked as the No. 14 team in the state in Class 1A.

The Nikes finished last year one game from the State Tournament, ending their year with a record of 20-5.

The top-ranked team in each class sees Newell-Fonda in 1A, West Branch in 2A, Des Moines Christian in 3A, Glenwood in 4A and 5A’s top dog is Waterloo West.

ISU’s Campbell Named to Dodd Trophy List:

Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell is one of 19 coaches on the Bobby Dodd Trophy midseason watch list.

The award is given annually to the nation’s best football coach.

The Cyclones have clinched a fourth-straight winning season in conference play and are 5-1 in the league for the first time in school history.

They’ll take on Kansas State this weekend, with kickoff Saturday set for 3:00 p.m. from Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.