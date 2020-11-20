Sports, Friday, November 20th

Sports, Friday, November 20thWritten by Nathan Bloechl on November 20, 2020
By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com
North Scott Rolls, Claims First Ever State Title:
North Scott (9-1) forced six turnovers off of Harlan, as they rolled for 24 unanswered second half points clinching their first ever State Championship, beating the Little Cyclones 30-6 last night at the UNI Dome.
The win caps off what was a magical postseason run for the Lancers, as they took down No. 4 Davenport Assumption, No. 1 West Delaware, No. 6 Cedar Rapids Xavier and now No. 2 Harlan.
North Scott took down Mount Pleasant back on October 23rd 58-26 in a Level 2 contest.
Other finals from last night:
Eight-Player
St. Mary’s, Remsen 48, Fremont-Mills, Tabor 0
Class A
Regina, Iowa City 52, Grundy Center 28
Today’s contests will see:
Class 1A
10:00—OABCIG (11-0) vs. Van Meter (11-0)
Class 2A
2:00—Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (11-0) vs. Waukon (9-1)
Class 4A
7:00—Southeast Polk (10-0) vs. Ankeny (10-1)
IGCA Announces 2020 All-State Volleyball Team:
The IGCA has announced their 2020 All-State Volleyball Team and several area athletes were recognized.
Beginning in 1A:
1st Team
Lydia Imbrogno — Wapsie Valley Fairbank 11
Saari Kuehl — Gladbrook-Reinbeck 12
Allie Petry — St. Alberts Council Bluffs 12
Gabby Gergen — Janesville 12
Rachel Langel — Gehlen Catholic, LeMars 12
Gabby Deery — Burlington Notre Dame 10
Katie Stephens — Burlington Notre Dame 11
3rd Team
Claire Pothitakis — Holy Trinity 12
Nia Howard — Springville 10
Rachel Drake —East Mills 12
Sydney Matthias — Wapsie Valley Fairbank 10
Lauren Williams — St. Alberts Council Bluffs 11
Jenna Brown — Don Bosco Gilbertville 12
Nichola Phillippe — Belle Plaine 12
Honorable Mention
Megan Cooley — Gladbrook-Reinbeck 10
Lauren Heying — Gehlen Catholic, LeMars 11
Brooke Trees — North Butler Green 12
Naomi Hovenga — Janesville 12
Lizzie Garber — BCLUW 12
Macy Sievers — Newell-Fonda 11
Mallory Mueller — Tripoli 10
Morgan Graber — WACO 12
Mandy Chizek — Belle Plaine 10
Emily Williams — East Mills 10
Abbi Bailey — Kingsley-Pierson 12
Josie Hartman — Southeast Warren 11
Keaura Williams — New London 10
IGHSAU Releases Preseason Basketball Rankings:
Just one area school checks in on this week’s IGHSAU Girls’ Basketball preseason rankings.
Jim Myers and the Burlington Notre Dame Nikes will begin the regular season next week ranked as the No. 14 team in the state in Class 1A.
The Nikes finished last year one game from the State Tournament, ending their year with a record of 20-5.
The top-ranked team in each class sees Newell-Fonda in 1A, West Branch in 2A, Des Moines Christian in 3A, Glenwood in 4A and 5A’s top dog is Waterloo West.
ISU’s Campbell Named to Dodd Trophy List:
Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell is one of 19 coaches on the Bobby Dodd Trophy midseason watch list.
The award is given annually to the nation’s best football coach.
The Cyclones have clinched a fourth-straight winning season in conference play and are 5-1 in the league for the first time in school history.
They’ll take on Kansas State this weekend, with kickoff Saturday set for 3:00 p.m. from Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.