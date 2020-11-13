Sports, Friday, November 13th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

North Scott Advances to State Finals, Other State Scores:

North Scott quarterback Carter Markham accounted for two total touchdowns as the Lancers upset Cedar Rapids Xavier 17-10 in overtime in a Class 3A State Football semifinal last night.

The Lancers took down Mount Pleasant 58-26 in a Round Two matchup in late October and have now played themselves into the State Finals.

North Scott took a 10-0 lead into the fourth quarter before the Saints put up 10 unanswered points to tie the game, including a game-tying 33-yard field goal by Lincoln Oakley with zeroes on the fourth quarter game clock.

Markham hooked up with Parker Ruth from 7-yards out for the lone score of the overtime to period to move the Lancers to the State Title, where they will take on Harlan.

Here’s a look at the full scoreboard from yesterday at the UNI Dome:

Eight-Player

Remsen St-Mary’s 108, Montezuma 94

Montezuma quarterback Eddie Burgess was 34-of-60 for 689 yards and 13 total touchdowns in a losing effort for the Braves. Burgess was named the 8-Player District 4 Offensive Player of the Year earlier this week.

Fremont-Mills 32, Don Bosco 30

Class 3A

Harlan 44, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 7

North Scott 17, Cedar Rapids Xavier 10

Day Two, Three Schedule for State Football:

Friday, Nov. 13 Class A 9:00—Saint Ansgar vs. Regina 12:30—Grundy Center vs. Council Bluffs St. Albert Class 4A 4:00—Southeast Polk vs. Pleasant Valley 7:30—Ankeny vs. Dowling Catholic