Sports, Friday May 3rd, 2019

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

The Iowa Wesleyan softball team fell in the 1st round Friday at the SLIAC Conference Tournament being held in Fulton, Mo. at Westminster University. Greenville handed the Tigers a 4-2 loss, the Tigers play their next game Saturday at 1 pm against Spalding University in the double elimination format. If the Tigers win they play at 3 pm to try and stay alive, a win then would mean they must win two games Sunday to advance to the NCAA division III national tournament.

Depth Propels MPHS Boys Track to SEC Title:

KILJ — It was yet another memorable night for the Mount Pleasant Panther boys’ track team last night as they clinched a Southeast Conference Championship in Fairfield last night. Mount Pleasant scored 125 team points, 38 better than that of second place Washington. Fairfield finished in third with 71 points.

Head coach Mitch Anderson recaps the night:

MITCH ANDERSON

Dynasty Continues for Lamm, MPHS Girls’ Track:

KILJ — One is good, two is better. That was what the Mount Pleasant girls’ and boys’ track team was thinking yesterday, sweeping the team titles as the Southeast Conference Track and Field championships.

Mount Pleasant won going away, scoring a whopping 161 team points. Second-place Fairfield scored 98, while Keokuk took third, scoring 47 points.

Scott Lamm on last night’s win:

SCOTT LAMM

Girls’ Tennis Nets a Win at Maharishi:

KILJ — The Mount Pleasant Panther girls’ tennis team improved their season standing to 4-4 as they defeated Maharishi yesterday afternoon 8-1.

Here’s the full list of results:

Singles: #1 Erin Zihlman (MP) def Olivia Goodale 8-4 (MP record 1-7)

#2 Hallie Sandeen (MP) def Yenet Deribe 8-3 (4-4)

#3 Shaleen Thiengmany (MP) def Deepika Vempati 8-4 (6-5)

#4 Lily Fenton (MAHA) def Breeana Runyon 9-8 tie-breaker 9-7 (4-4)

#5 Sierra Barton (MP) def Vaisnavii Mohanraj 8-2 (5-3)

#6 Olivia Larson (MP) def Sophia Malik 8-1 ((5-3)

JV Madecyn Anderson (MP) def Shrishti Sharma 10-5

Doubles: #1 Zihlman/Sandeen (MP) def Goodale/Deribe 8-3 (2-9)

#2 Thiengmany/Runyon (MP) def Vempati/Fenton 8-1 (3-3)

#3 Barton/Larson (MP) def Mohanraj/Malik 8-2 (6-4)

Business as Usual for MPHS Boys’ Soccer:

KILJ — The Mount Pleasant boys’ soccer team rallied from a 1-0 deficit to defeat the Bloodhounds of Fort Madison yesterday at East Lake Park.

Nathan Rauenbuehler scored both of the goals for the Panthers, Avery Scanridge had an assist for Mount Pleasant, as well.

With the win, the Panthers improved to 10-3. They’ll host Marion on Monday, at East Lake Park.

Today’s Schedule:

Girl’s Golf —- vs. Centerville and Washington @ Appanoose Country Club in Centerville (10:00 a.m.)

Boy’s Golf — vs. Fort Madison and Washington @ Washington Golf and Country Club (4:00 p.m.)

Boy’s Tennis — vs. Albia at East Lake Park (4:30 p.m.)