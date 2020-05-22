Sports, Friday, May 22nd

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Iowa Picks Up Another Grad Transfer:

The Iowa Hawkeye football team secured another recruit when former Northern Illinois defensive tackle Jack Heflin announced he would be transferring into the program.

Heflin was named a 2019 All-MAC Conference second team choice and was a third-team selection in 2018.

The 6’4, 319-pound Prophetstown, Illinois native was also a honorable mention All-American selection by Pro Football Focus.

In his time with the Huskies he has recorded nine sacks and 72 tackles, including 17 for loss.

Because he is a grad transfer, he will be immediately eligible along Iowa’s defensive front.

Drake Women Add In-State Stud:

The Drake women’s basketball team got a huge lift yesterday when Ames star Ashley Iiams announced her commitment to the Bulldogs.

The 6-foot-1 guard averaged over 13 points, 6 boards and 3 assists this season for the Little Cyclones, who finished 11-12 in the Central Iowa Metro League.

The Drake women finished 22-8 last season, including going 13-1 at the Knapp Center and 14-4 in conference action.

UNI Swimmer Named Academic All-District:

UNI’s Katie Taylor has been named a CoSIDA Academic All-District honoree as announced by the organization on Thursday afternoon.

Taylor earned MVC All-Conference first-team honors after she won the 200 backstroke title and finished in the top-eight in six other events at the MVC Championships.

She’s also maintained a 3.97 GPA in Financial Management and was named the 2019-20 MVC Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

ESPN Following Up the Last Dance With?

Following the monumental success that was The Last Dance, ESPN and Netflix have announced that in 2021 the media moguls will drop “The Man in the Arena” a nine-episode biopic on former New England Patriot quarterback Tom Brady.

The series will focus on Brady’s first-hand account of the most iconic moments of his NFL career, including each of his 9 Super Bowl appearances with the New England Patriots, along with the smaller, seemingly insignificant instances that became pivotal events and paved the path for Brady’s journey.

Brady opted to leave Foxborough this offseason, signing a free-agent contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He will be 43 years old at the start of this season.