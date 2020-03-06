Sports, Friday, March 6th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Day Four of the Iowa Girls Basketball State Tournament finished up in Des Moines yesterday.

Here’s a look at Thursday’s results:

3A Semifinal: Bishop Heelan Catholic Crusaders 61, Clear Lake Lions 57

Heelan came back from a nine-point halftime deficit, getting 24 points from Ella Skinner. Katelyn Stanley added 18 points and six boards, and Katie Cooke put in 12 points.

Sara Faber topped Cleary Lake with 21 points before fouling out.

3A Semifinal: North Polk Comets 46, Dike-New Hartford Wolverines 44

Jaedon Murphy scored 15 points with eight rebounds to lead North Polk in the tight win. Maggie Phipps added 13 points and five rebounds, and Lucy Schaffer finished with 12 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Dike-New Hartford’s Ellie Foster was held to 12 points, five rebounds, five steals and four assists.

4A Semifinal: Lewis Central Titans 62, Glenwood Rams 51

Delaney Esterling had 16 points and six rebounds for Lewis Central. Hadley Hill added 13, and Megan Witte scored 10.

Elle Scarborough topped Glenwood with 12 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals in the loss.

4A Semifinal: North Scott Lancers 40, Center Point-Urbana Stormin’ Pointers 32

Grace Boffeli had 17 points and 14 rebounds, and Presley Case added 10 points for North Scott.

Ryley Goebel led CPU with 15 points and nine rebounds.

5A Semifinal: Waukee Warriors 88, Waterloo West 65

Katie Dinnebier went for 25 points and Lindsey Kelderman had 17 for Waukee.

Sahara Williams led Waterloo West with 23 points and 12 rebounds.

5A Semifinal: Johnston Dragons 71, Iowa City High Little Hawks 61

Kendall Nead led four Johnston players in double figures with 16 points while Anna Gossling added 15 and Maya McDermott had 14 with eight rebounds and six assists.

Aubrey Joens had 24 points and 16 rebounds for Iowa City High.

Prep Wrestling:

With four Big Ten teams ranked in the top five of the coaches poll the Big Ten Championships are nearly as tough as the NCAA Tournament and Rutgers hosts this year’s edition beginning Saturday. Top ranked Iowa will be in search of a 34th league title but coach Tom Brands’ team has not won one since 2015.

“I think it’s about being ready, staying ready. I think and doing what we’ve done all year, we’ve gotten better since the last one” head coach Tom Brands explained.

Iowa junior Alex Marinelli is seeded second at 165 pounds and says there will be no easy matches in the tournament.

“You can’t just go in there thinking you’re going to blow their head off, because they are thinking the same thing. You have to be ready for that, Big Tens is awesome. There’s going to be fireworks for sure” said Marinelli.

The tournament will begin Saturday at 10:00 a.m. from Piscataway, New Jersey on the campus of Rutgers University.

College Basketball:

Missouri Valley Conference Tournament: Drake (19-13) def. Illinois State (10-21) — Drake rolled to a 75-65 win in the opening round of the MVC Tournament. Liam Robbins had 18 points while Anthony Murphy and Garrett Sturtz put in 17 each. Jonah Jackson added 15 for the Bulldogs.

Drake will take on top-seeded UNI today.

Speaking of UNI, their head coach Ben Jacobson was named the conference’s Coach of the Year yesterday.

This marks the fourth time Jacobson has been honored with the top coaching award in the conference.

Jacobson helped guide UNI to a regular season title with a record of 25-5.

College Volleyball:

The Iowa Wesleyan University volleyball program has announced the dates for their summer camps. Head Volleyball Coach Aleks Popovic, Assistant Coach Jackie Schwieger, and Iowa Wesleyan volleyball student-athletes will host five camps throughout the months of June and July.

Tiger Cub Camp (Grades 1-4)

June 12th & 13th

10:00 – 11:30 am

Positions Camp (Grades 9-12)

June 15th & 16th

Middle School Camp (Grades 5-8)

June 17th & 18th

High School Camp (Grades 9-12)

July 21st & 22nd

Team Camp (Grades 9-12)

July 24th & 25th