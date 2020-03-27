Sports, Friday, March 27th

Sports, Friday, March 27thWritten by Nathan Bloechl on March 27, 2020
By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com
Prep Football:
The IHSAA announced their 2020 football schedules in earnest yesterday morning, here’s a look at all the area team’s schedules as we get set for football next fall, starting with Mount Pleasant.
Mount Pleasant:
8/28 vs. CC-A
9/4 at Pella
9/11 vs. Oskaloosa
9/18 at Marion
9/25 at Fairfield
10/2 vs. Washington — Homecoming
10/9 at Keokuk
10/6 at Fort Madison
10/23 vs. Burlington
New London’s:
Aug. 28 — vs. B-G-M, Brooklyn
Sept. 4 — at English Valleys
Sept. 11 — at Moravia
Sept. 18 — vs. WACO, Wayland
Sept. 25 — vs. Montezuma
Oct. 2 — at Lone Tree
Oct. 9 — vs. Winfield-Mt. Union
Oct. 16 — vs. Tri-County
Oct. 23 — at Twin Cedars
WACO:
Aug. 28 — vs. English Valleys
Sept. 4 — vs. Twin Cedars
Sept. 11 — at H-L-V, Victor
Sept. 18 — at New London
Sept. 25 — vs. Lone Tree
Oct. 2 — at Moravia
Oct. 9 — at Tri-County
Oct. 16 — vs. Montezuma
Oct. 23 — at Winfield-Mt. Union
Winfield-Mt. Union:
Aug. 28 — at Lone Tree
Sept. 4 — vs. Moravia
Sept. 11 — vs. Tri-County
Sept. 18 — at Montezuma
Sept. 25 — at Twin Cedars
Oct. 2 — vs. Iowa Valley
Oct. 9 — at New London
Oct. 16 — vs. English Valleys
Oct. 23 — vs. WACO, Wayland
Mediapolis:
Aug. 28 –at Wapello
Sept. 4 — vs. West Liberty
Sept. 11 — vs. Mid-Prairie
Sept. 18 — at Tipton
Sept. 25 — at Van Buren County
Oct. 2 — vs. Pekin
Oct. 9 — vs. Cardinal, Eldon
Oct. 16 — at Sigourney-Keota
Oct. 23 — at Louisa-Muscatine
Born Honored:
UNI men’s basketball signee Bowen Born has been named the 2019-20 Gatorade Iowa Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
Born is the first athlete from Norwalk High School to be named Gatorade Iowa Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Born as Iowa’s best high school boys’ basketball player.
Born is now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year award.
The 5-foot-11, 165-pound senior guard had led the Warriors to a 22-3 record and the Class 3A state championship.
Born averaged 37.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.2 steals through 25 games. The Class 3A Player of the Year, he is a two-time First Team All-State honoree. Born has maintained a 3.57 GPA in the classroom.
Born joins Gatorade Iowa Boys Basketball Players of the Year D.J. Carton (2018-19, Bettendorf High School), Joe Wieskamp (2017-18 & 2016- 17, Muscatine High School), Jordan Bohannon (2015-16, Linn-Mar High School), and Spencer Haldeman (2014-15, Western Dubuque High School) among the state’s list of former award winners.
Voting Open for Iowa’s Lee:
University of Iowa junior Spencer Lee is a finalist for the Dan Hodge Trophy, presented to the nation’s most dominant wrestler, and the AAU James A. Sullivan Award, presented annually since 1930 to the most outstanding amateur athlete in the United States.
Online fan voting is live for both awards:
Today is the final day to vote for the Dan Hodge Trophy.
Individuals have until Monday to vote for Lee for the James A. Sullivan Award.
Lee’s 2019 season included a NCAA wrestling championship and a United States Senior Nationals tournament title.
He was a 2019 Academic All-Big Ten honoree and a member of the NWCA Academic All-America team.
Lee was the top-seed at the 2020 NCAA Championships, putting together an 18-0 record on his way to the 125-pound Big Ten championship.
He was named Big Ten Wrestler of the Year, outscoring his 18 opponents this season 234-18.