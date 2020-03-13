Sports, Friday, March 13th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

The day the sports world stopped.

March 12th, 2020.

One of the craziest days of my professional career seeing high school, college and professional sports all just shut down for the forseeable future.

We’ll begin with Iowa Wesleyan’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic:

Effective March 15th, all spring sports programs are postponed until April 3rd. All practices and competition for all athletic programs will be halted until the University makes an announcement on the remainder of the semester. Housing, dining services, and essential campus functions will remain open. Any student-athlete who does not feel comfortable being on campus will be supported in their decision to remain home.

Every effort will be made to reschedule varsity contests that are postponed between now and April 3rd. In addition, all athletic facilities on Iowa Wesleyan’s campus, including the weight room, fitness center, Old Gymnasium, walking track, and Ruble Arena are closed to the public, effective March 16th at 5:00 pm.

Health screenings will occur regularly to ensure the safety of our student-athletes, faculty and staff, as well as the community of Mount Pleasant.

College Basketball:

The Big Ten and Big 12 Conference Tournaments were officially canceled yesterday afternoon.

The two conferences have been joined by many others in canceling the remainder of their tournaments due to concerns of the COVID-19 outbreak this week.

The Big East Conference started their tournament Thursday morning before canceling all together at halftime of the first game between Creighton and St. John’s.

In addition to the cancellation of conference tournaments, the NCAA had decided to cancel all winter and spring championships indefinitely.

This cancellation means there will be no men’s basketball or women’s basketball tournament and no wrestling championships this March and April.

It also means Omaha’s College World Series, the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City and all track and field championships and many more will not happen in 2020.

Prep Basketball:

In lighter news, Day Four of the Iowa High School Boys’ State Basketball tournament continued on yesterday from Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Here’s a look at the scoreboard from yesterday:

Class 1A Consolation

Montezuma 78, West Fork 72

Class 2A Consolation

Camanche 77, Treynor 66

Class 3A Semifinals

Norwalk 79, Ballard 61

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 55, Clear Creek-Amana 46

Class 4A Semifinals

Waukee 68, Ankeny Centennial 62

Ankeny 71, Cedar Falls 57

In addition to that, today the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s 2020 State Basketball Tournament will play games with spectator restrictions due to increasing concern of the spread and impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Association has coordinated with health officials, state and local government, and Iowa Events Center throughout this week’s event, with updated guidance requiring these measures.

Only team members, game officials, essential tournament workers, Iowa Events Center staff, limited credentialed media, and select school spectators will be allowed inside the facility. Those spectators will be asked to leave the facility once their game is complete.

College Softball:

The Iowa Wesleyan softball team will finish out there trip to Myrtle Beach with a pair of games today against Fitchburg State (MA.) and Norwich University (VT.).

Wesleyan has gone 4-4 in the first four days of competition, splitting yesterday’s games against Albertus Magnus (6-1, W) and La Roche (9-0, L, F/6).

Both games can be heard in their entirety on KILJ and KILJ.com.

Nathan Bloechl will have the action of game on beginning at about 2:20 p.m. against Fitchburg State.