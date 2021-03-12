Sports, Friday, March 12th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Women’s College Basketball: Wesleyan Meets with Fontbonne Tonight:

The Iowa Wesleyan women’s basketball team, losers of three straight, will be back at home tonight at Ruble Arena when they take on Fontbonne University in the first leg of a SLIAC doubleheader.

Fontbonne enters play tonight with a record of 1-2.

Wesleyan has lost six consecutive matchups to the Griffins, with their last win coming back on February 15th, 2017 (48-44).

The Tigers are led by freshman forward Anija Simmons who averages 16.4 points per game and seven boards.

Senior guard Morgan McCrea is second on the team in scoring with 15.6 points per game, also adding 4.3 rebounds and nearly three assists.

Fontbonne is paced by senior guard Rylee Stafford, who scores 18.7 points per game — Kourtney White pours in 18.0 points for the Griffins as well, who average 68 points per game.

Tonight’s game will tip at 5:30 p.m.

You can listen on FM 105.5.

Nathan Bloechl and Kent Bennett will have the call beginning at about 5:25 p.m.

Women’s College Basketball: Two Drake Bulldogs Honored by MVC:

Maggie Bair and Grace Berg of the Drake University women’s basketball team were named the Missouri Valley Conference Sixth Player of the Year and MVC Newcomer of the Year, respectively, the MVC announced Thursday.

Bair is the first Drake player to win the MVC Sixth Player of the Year Award since Sara Rhine won in 2016 and 2018.

She averaged 8.1 points and 6.8 rebounds per game this season, that despite missing five games due to injury.

Berg is the second player in Drake history to win the newcomer award. The Missouri transfer was second in the MVC in scoring with a career-high 16.4 points per game and third in shooting (54.1%).

Men’s College Basketball: Wesleyan Men Back at Home:



The Iowa Wesleyan men’s basketball team will look to snap their own two-game losing skid tonight when they cap off a SLIAC doubleheader against the Griffins of Fontbonne University.

The Wesleyan men have lost two straight since knocking off conference preseason favorite Westminster 77-71 back on March 3rd.

Last year the Tigers split the season series with Fontbonne, earning a 22-point home win in January of 2020.

Wesleyan is led by senior forward Jarryd Fernandes who leads the league in rebounds per game at 12.4. He scores 14.1 points per game, as well.

Former Fort Madison prep and junior guard Kaleb Cresswell is second on the team in scoring at 12.9 points per game.

Junior guard Anthony Jones paces Fontbonne scoring an average of 19.6 points per game.

He leads four Griffins in double figures.

Tonight’s game will tip at 7:30 p.m.

You can listen on FM 105.5

Nathan Bloechl and Kent Bennett will have all the action.

Men’s College Basketball: Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals Set:

The second round of the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament concluded yesterday in Indianapolis.

Here’s a look at the full scoreboard:

No. 8 Maryland 68, No. 9 Michigan State 57

No. 5 Ohio State 79, No. 13 Minnesota 75

No. 7 Rutgers 61, No. 10 Indiana 50

No. 6 Wisconsin 75, No. 11 Penn State 74

Iowa (20-7) will take on sixth-seeded Wisconsin tonight, with tip scheduled for approximately 8:30 p.m.

They’ll take the floor 25 minutes after Illinois and Rutgers finish up, that game will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Prep Basketball: State Finals Set in All Classes:

The Iowa High School State Basketball Tournament continued on in Des Moines yesterday, as teams played their semifinal matchups.

Here’s a full look at yesterday’s scoreboard:

Class 2A Semifinals:

No. 1 Boyden-Hull 77, Aplington-Parkersburg 66

No. 2 Western Christian 56, No. 3 Des Moines Christian 47

Class 3A Semifinals:

No. 1 Ballard 74, No. 5 Assumption 65

No. 2 Pella 46, No. 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 32

Class 4A Semifinals:

No. 4 Johnston 64, No. 1 Cedar Falls 51

No. 2 Waukee 71, No. 3 Ames 36