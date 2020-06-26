Sports, Friday, June 26th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Mount Pleasant Baseball Sweeps Fairfield in Rout:

The Mount Pleasant baseball team picked up a pair of wins last night when they knocked off Fairfield 10-0 twice.

In game one, Nic Coble got the start, throwing five scoreless innings allowing just one hit while striking out ten. Coble was a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate with a three run home run. He finished with four runs batted in.

Jaxon Hoyle, Clayton Lowery and Corbin Broeker each had two hit.

Brennan Bender had a hit and two runs batted in, while Jack Johnson also drove in one, in the easy victory.

In game two, five Panthers had multi-hit nights in a 10-0 five inning victory over Fairfield.

Clayton Lowery, Jack Johnson, Chase Williamson, Brennan Bender and Rylan Seberg each had two hits, while Lowery finished with a double and a triple and a run batted in.

Senior Jaxon Hoyle worked 5.2 scoreless innings without allowing a hit and striking out nine.

Corbin Broeker closed the game down allowing one hit with one strikeout.

The set of wins improved the Panthers to 6-3 overall and 4-0 in conference action.

They’ll take the weekend to recuperate before taking on Burlington next Monday in a Southeast Conference doubleheader.

Other regional scores last night:

Van Buren 24, Danville 6

West Burlington 2, Central Lee 1

Winfield Mount-Union 12, Columbus 1

Highland 12, Wapello 1

Lone Tree 12, Mediapolis 2

Trojans Sweep Mount Pleasant:

The Mount Pleasant softball team fell to 2-7 last night after being swept by the Trojans of Fairfield High School, 6-0 and 12-0.

In game one, Fairfield scored twice in the 1st and twice in each of the 5th and 6th innings to roll to the game one victory.

Game two was all Trojans, who cruised to a 12-0, four inning victory.

The Trojans scored in each of the game’s first four innings — pounding out 15 hits — including hanging a seven spot in the 3rd to improve to 8-1.

The pair of losses for the Panthers extended their losing streak to four games.

They’ll look to right the ship next Monday when they host Burlington for a Southeast Conference doubleheader beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Mapleleaf Athletic Complex.

Other regional action last night:

Danville 3, Van Buren County 2

West Burlington 4, Central Lee 0

Winfield-Mount Union 10, Columbus 0

Highland 6, Wapello 5

Lone Tree 8, Mediapolis 2

Former Wesleyan Standout Inks Semi-Pro Soccer Deal:

Former Iowa Wesleyan men’s soccer player Trevor Haasis (SR/Williamsburg, IA) has signed with the Iowa Raptors FC, the university has announced.

The Iowa Raptors FC are a semi-professional men’s soccer team that are located in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Haasis, a four-year member of the Tiger men’s soccer team, finished his senior season with 62 saves, 17 goals against, and a save percentage of .785.

He was named to the All-SLIAC 2nd-Team as helped guide the Tigers to a SLIAC regular season championship this year.

Haasis racked up 133 saves in his four-year career with Wesleyan.

Iowa State AD Address COVID, Fall Concerns:

Iowa State Athletic Director Jamie Pollard is excited — yet concerned — about the future of fall sports in Ames.

Pollard penned a letter yesterday that outlined what the university is expecting come fall time.

Pollard wrote that 2020 football tickets have been sold out, but all fans in attendance must have face coverings, i.e. masks, to enter the stadium.

The stadium will also be kept at 50% capacity for the upcoming season, Pollard explained.

Cyclone officials will also reduce the amount of tailgating time that fans can enjoy outside of Jack Trice Stadium in 2020, and while Pollard did not explain by how much, he did indicate that a full list of mitigation strategies will be announced at a later date this summer.

Since welcoming back football players on June 1st, only four have tested positive.

Team activities for Matt Campbell’s bunch are still expected to begin on July 13th.