Sports, Friday, June 12th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Duncan Named Preseason All-American:

Iowa kicker Keith Duncan has been named to the Walter camp preseason All-American team.

Duncan was a consensus All-American in 2019, earning five first-team All-America selections and two second-team All-America selections. Last season, Duncan led the nation with 29 made field goals to set the Iowa and Big Ten single-season record, which ranks sixth all-time in NCAA history.

In 2019, Duncan was also the Bakken-Andersen Kicker of the Year in the Big Ten, one of three Lou Groza Award finalists, a first-team All-Big Ten selection by league coaches and media, and an Academic All-Big Ten selection.

The Hawkeyes kickoff their season Sept. 5 against Northern Iowa.

Clear Creek’s Bollers Stuns Iowa, Iowa State, Chooses Wisconsin:

Spurning his home state schools, Clear Creek-Amana defensive end T.J. Bollers finally made his long awaited college decision yesterday, inking on with the Wisconsin Badgers.

Bollers was figured to be a shoo-in at the University of Iowa as his dad Trevor played there in the 1990s.

The 6-foot-3, 250-pound Bollers is ranked as the No. 8 at weak-side defensive end and No. 2 in the state of Iowa by 247Sports Composite rankings.

Bollers choose Wisconsin over offers from over 20 Power-5 schools, including Alabama, Iowa, Iowa State, Penn State, Notre Dame and Florida.

Bollers and his Clippers take on Mount Pleasant on August 28th, to open this year.

Drake’s Roemmich Named CoSIDA All-American:

For the second consecutive year, Mandi Roemmich of the Drake University softball team, has been named to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-America First Team.

Roemmich is just the second Drake softball student-athlete to earn multiple academic all-America honors, joining Laurie Bowden, a three-time honoree from 1991-93.

Roemmich graduated with a 4.0 grade point average in biology and will start dental school this fall at the University of Iowa.

She is the seventh Bulldog to earn CoSIDA Academic All-America honors in 2019-20, a national best.

Dowling’s Baumler Selected in MLB Draft:

Dowling Catholic right-handed pitcher Carter Baumler was selected yesterday in the 5th round of the truncated MLB Draft by the Baltimore Orioles.

Baumle, a TCU commit, went 5-1 last season with a 1.77 ERA to lead the Maroons to a 31-12 record.

He was the the lone Iowa native to go within the five round draft.

He joins Pekin’s Keaton Winn as the last two Iowa high school players selected in the fifth round.