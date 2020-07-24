Sports, Friday, July 24th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

State Baseball Field Set, 1A Begins Today:

The Iowa High School Baseball tournament is set as Class 1A quarterfinals begin this weekend at Principal Park in Des Moines, let’s analyze the brackets beginning in 1A.

The top-seed in 1A is 26-1 Martensdale-St.Mary’s, they’ll take on the #8 seed Kingsley-Pierson (15-2).

The four-five matchup is incredibly intriguing in 1A, as you’ve fourth-seeded South Winnishiek (25-1) taking on the fifth-seeded Dons of Don Bosco, Gilbertville (17-1).

In the first matchup on Saturday, #3 Council Bluffs St. Albert will take on Mason City Newman Catholic in a battle of two teams that have state championship pedigrees and hopes.

And in the final 1A quarterfinal — and a game you can listen to on KILJ — #2 Remsen St. Mary’s (19-0) will take on the seventh-seeded Nikes of Burlington Notre Dame (14-2).

The Nikes picked up a 7-5 win Wednesday over North Cedar to clinch their first trip to the state tournament since 2002.

They’ll play at 1:30 p.m. on KILJ-FM and kilj.com.

In Class 2A, the top-seed is Van Meter, who come in with a record of 20-2, they’ll take on eight-seed Treynor — a team they lost to this season — on Monday at 10:30 a.m.

Mid-Prairie, the team who knocked off Central Lee, earned the four-seed — they’ll take on West Lyon.

The Lynx of North Linn earned the #2 seed after going 18-2 this year, they’ll take on Durant, the 7th seed, at 4:30 p.m. next Monday.

The final matchup in 2A is #3 Dike-New Hartford-Des Moines Christian — the club that knocked off Central Lee in last year’s 2A quarters.

In 3A, the top-seed are the Warriors of Sergeant Bluff-Luton, who will take on the upset minded Marion Indians (10-10). The four-five matchup will see Norwalk battle against the Clippers of Clear Creek-Amana.

The Clippers took down #1 Davenport Assumption 12-3 to advance to the State Tournament. Of course, Assumption ousted Mount Pleasant Monday night by a 9-5 score.

Dallas Center-Grimes are the second-seed, they’ll take on Benton Community at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28th.

The final 3A bout is #3 Gilbert against #6 ADM, Adel.

In 4A, the top-seed is perennial power Johnston, the Dragons finished this year 21-3 — they’ll take on eight-seed Cedar Falls.

The four-five matchup will be Urbandale-Waukee.

On the bottom of the bracket the second seed is Ankeny, who will scrap with the Spartans of Pleasant Valley, the seven-seed.

While Dubuque Hempstead while tango with Iowa City High.

Iowa’s IMS Named to Hornung Watch List:

University of Iowa senior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette has been named to the preseason watch list for the 2020 Paul Hornung Award, the Louisville Sports Commission announced Thursday.

The award honors the most versatile player in college football.

It is the second straight year Smith-Marsette has been named to the Hornung Watch List and his second watch list nomination (Biletnikoff Award) of the summer.

The Newark, New Jersey, native was named a preseason first-team All-America selection and first-team All-Big Ten selection as a return specialist by Phil Steele and Athlon Sports. Athlon Sports also named Smith-Marsette a preseason fourth-team All-Big Ten wide receiver.

Drake Relays Official Postponed:

The 111th Drake Relays has officially been postponed.

Director of the Drake Relays Blake Boldon officially made the announcement on Thursday to postpone the event to April 2021.

The Drake Relays were first postponed on March 18th due to the COVID-19 global pandemic. The 111th Drake Relays will now be held April 21st through 24th, 2021.

MLB Playoffs Expand:

According to multiple reports, MLB and MLBPA ave agreed to expanded playoffs of 16 teams for the 2020 season.

The agreement came just hours before the beginning of the regular season and will move from 10 playoff teams to 16.

In Major League Baseball last night it was:

New York (AL) 4, Washington 1

Los Angeles 8, San Francisco 1