Sports, Friday, January 8th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Boys’ Basketball: West Burlington Steamrolls WACO:

WACO’s early season struggles continued last night when WACO fell to West Burlington 66-39 in a Super Conference clash at WACO High School.

Colton Sherwood led the Falcons with 14 points, Marvion Jackson chipped in with 10 while Darian Johnson had nine.

WACO was led by Simeon Reichenbach who paced all scorers with 17 points.

WACO fell to 1-6 and 0-5 in the Super Conference.

West Burlington upped their ledger to 7-2, they’re now 5-2 in conference play.

WACO will get right back on the horse tonight when they travel to Notre Dame.

Girls’ Basketball: WACO Girls Fall to Lady Falcons:

Annaka Harris poured in 15 points as the No. 7 (3A) West Burlington Lady Falcons rolled to a 60-26 win over WACO last night in a Super Conference bout.

Sydney Marlow added 12 for West Burlington who stayed unbeaten at 10-0 and 8-0 in conference play.

Morgan Graber paced WACO with 12 points.

The Warriors are now 3-4 and 2-2 in conference play.

Wapello 59, Mediapolis 49

Mount Pleasant-Fort Madison Headlines Busy Friday Night in Hoops:

The Mount Pleasant Panther boys’ and girls’ basketball teams will take on Fort Madison tonight in Southeast Conference play, headlining a loaded Friday night slate of prep basketball in the KILJ area.

On KILJ-FM tonight, Nathan Bloechl and Kent Bennett will have all the action from Fort Madison High School as the Panther boys’ lock horns with the Bloodhounds in their second and final installment this season.

The first meeting went decisively to the Panthers, when Mount Pleasant won 49-29.

Mount Pleasant has won two straight games, picking up solid wins over Burlington and New London, to improve to 5-4.

Fort Madison has won three of their last five, earning wins over Fairfield, Keokuk — a team that beat Mount Pleasant — and Centerville.

One of their losses in that span was a three-point road loss at Washington.

Mount Pleasant has won the last four meetings between the programs.

Tonight’s game will tip at 7:30 p.m.

Airtime on KILJ-FM is set for 7:15 p.m. with the Panther Tipoff Show.

Other games tonight:

Hillcrest Academy at Winfield-Mount Union

Louisa-Muscatine at Wapello

Van Buren County at Danville

Cardinal at Central Lee

New London at Holy Trinity

Columbus at Mediapolis

WACO at Notre Dame

Burlington at Keokuk

Fairfield at Washington

Men’s College Basketball: Iowa Throttles Undermanned Maryland:

Luka Garza led all scorers with 24 points, to go along with seven rebounds and four dimes as Iowa throttled Maryland 89-67 at the Xfinity Center in College Park, last night.

Jordan Bohannon was a walking flamethrower — he drilled six triples — while Keegan Murray and Patrick McCaffery both scored in double figures off Fran McCaffrey’s bench.

Iowa, now 10-2, will be off until Sunday when they link up with No. 16 Minnesota at Carver-Hawkeye arena.

Tipoff is set for 1:30 p.m.

Prep Bowling: Mount Pleasant Rolls Over Washington:

The Mount Pleasant boys’ and girls’ bowling teams swept Washington in a conference clash at Iris Lanes last night.

Cole Wohlleber and Style Haeffner rolled two series’ 357’s while Jonathan Fortin rollied a series 316.

Eden Svoboda led the girls with a series 296.