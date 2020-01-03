Sports, Friday, January 3rd, 2020

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Basketball:

We’re back! Prep basketball is back in action tonight for a full slate of games in the Southeast Conference and Southeast Iowa Super Conference.

We’ll start with Mount Pleasant, who will take on Burlington tonight in boys’ and girls’ action.

The boys’ come in with a record of 2-5 and are losers of three straight games, coming off a December 20th loss to Washington, 62-50.

The Panther boys’ will try to find some consistency in the New Year. In nearly all of their losses, they’ve started red hot only to cool off significantly and taper off.

Keegan Kohorst and Brevin Wilson have been outstanding for Caleb Akey and his team, with Kohorst averaging 12 and Wilson averaging 11 points per game.

As a team, the Panthers are shooting just 24% from three-point land, something that they’ll look to change in the second half of the season.

Burlington is 2-3 heading into tonight’s game with Mount Pleasant.

Michael Alexander leads the Greyhounds, averaging 13.7 points per game, while Brendan Hale scores just north of 11 per game.

The Greyhounds last game saw them take down Fairfield, 48-35.

The boys’ game will be at Mount Pleasant tonight, with tip-off scheduled for 7:45 p.m.

The girls’, on the other hand will be at Burlington.

Coach Bennett and I will have the call from Burlington High School as the Panther girls’ take on the Greyhounds in Southeast Conference action.

Mount Pleasant is coming off their best win of the 2019-20 season, a 36-32 upset over Washington on December 20th.

Overall, they’re 2-5 on the young season.

Meanwhile, the Greyhounds have lost four of their first five games on year, most recently a 74-36 loss at Fairfield.

Burlington is led by sophomore guard Alexis Standard, who is averaging 10.5 points per game.

We’ll take the air at the 7:30 p.m., with tip scheduled for 7:45 p.m.

In other SEC games tonight:

Washington battles Fort Madison

Keokuk tangoes with Fairfield

The Super Conference also gets things back underway tonight with a busy schedule.

In one of the more intriguing matchups tonight, New London will lock horns with WACO in Wayland.

WACO is only one of three teams in the state currently at 8-0 or better.

Led by Nik Coble, Drew Kissell and Pietro Vannini the Warriors will look to keep the good times rolling out of the holiday break.

Other Super Conference action tonight:

Danville at Cardinal

Hillcrest Academy at Columbus

English Valley at Highland

Mediapolis at Pekin

Notre Dame at Van Buren County

Louisa-Muscatine at Wapello

Holy Trinity at West Burlington

Lone Tree at Winfield-Mount Union

Prep Wrestling:

The Mount Pleasant Panther wrestling team returns to the mats tonight when they travel to Burlington Notre Dame for varsity duals.

They’ll battle the likes of Davis County, Highland, Louisa-Muscatine, Pekin and of course Notre Dame.

Wrestling will get underway at 5:00 p.m.

College Basketball:

The Iowa Wesleyan men’s and women’s basketball teams will be back in action tomorrow when the travel to Blackburn College to take on the Beavers in SLIAC play.

The men come into the game with a record of 4-6 and 1-2 in conference play. They’re led by Alex Dentlinger and Jarryd Fernandes.

Blackburn is 3-7, but 2-1 in conference play.

The men will tip-off at 3:00 p.m.

The women will begin play at 1:00 p.m. as they aim for win number two on the season.

They’re coming off a tough loss to Graceland University on New Year’s Eve.

Blackburn is 3-6 and 1-2 in conference action.

Both Iowa and Iowa State men’s basketball return tomorrow.

The Clones will look to rebound following their worst loss of the year, a 70-68 decision to Florida A&M, when they travel to take on TCU.

That game can be heard on KILJ-AM, tip-off is set for 5:00 p.m., and the Cyclone Tip Off show will kick programming off at 4:00 p.m.

In Iowa City, the #23 Hawkeyes will travel to Happy Valley for ranked matchup with the #21 ranked Penn State Nittany Lions.

Iowa thrashed Kennesaw State on Sunday at home, while Penn State drubbed Cornell.

Saturday’s contest will tip at 1:00 p.m. on KILJ-FM. The Hawkeye Tip Off Show will begin at 12:00 p.m.