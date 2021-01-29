Sports, Friday, January 29th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Wrestling: Panthers Cruise Past Burlington, Other Prep Finals:

Mount Pleasant had six wrestlers win via fall, as the Panthers crushed Burlington 58-18 in a Southeast Conference dual last night at Mount Pleasant High School.

Ella McNamee (113), Carson Coleman (126), Reean Seberg (145), Chayse Irving (170), Dylan Cowick (195) and Sam Carrasco (220) all won via fall for the Panthers, who dominated up and down the lineup.

Gannon McNamee (120) picked up a a major decision victory while Abby Blint and Bowen Davis each won by decision.

The Panthers will compete in today’s Southern Iowa Classic Tournament at Fairfield High School.

Columbus Community/WMU Rolls

Lane Scorpil picked up a fall and a forfeit at 120, as the Wildcats of Columbus Community/Winfield-Mount Union rolled to three dual victories last night, defeating Cardinal (42-18), Highland (36-21) and Louisa-Muscatine (36-21).

Will Hotz and Chance Malone each picked up three wins for the Wildcats — both on a fall and two forfeitures.

Ty Scorpil joined his brother Lane and Cole Storm as double winners, as well.

New London Zooms at Pekin

The New London Tiger wrestling team earned three dual victories, blasting host school Pekin (50-24), gliding by Van Buren County (41-30) and besting Wapello (48-36), last night in Packwood.

Dominic Lopez headed a quintet of triple winners for Mark Chiri’s with two falls and a forfeit.

Other triple winners for New London included: Brody Butterbaugh, Marcel Lopez, Josh Glendening, Boden Pickle and Michael Raines.

Notre Dame/West Burlington/Danville Dominates

The No. 11 (2A) ranked dual team in the state dominated their way to two easy victories last night, as Notre Dame/West Burlington/Danville shutout WACO (72-0) and defeated Mediapolis (54-24).

Blaine Frazier (No. 2, 120) earned two wins, a fall and a forfeit, while Grifen Molle and Cole Jarrett also earned a pair of wins.

Mediapolis’ Quinten Aney, a state medalist from a year ago, earned two wins for the Bulldogs last night, as well.

The pair of wins improved the Nikes to 19-1 in dual competition.

Mediapolis went 8-12.

WACO slipped to 0-14.

Prep Wrestling: Southern Iowa Classic Tonight:

The annual Southern Iowa Classic wrestling tournament has been moved to this afternoon, tournament officials have announced.

The changes were finalized late Wednesday.

The tournament, which is hosted by Fairfield High School, was originally planned for Saturday but with wintry weather expected in the weekend forecast, the tournament was moved up one day to today.

This years’ field will include:

Albia

Burlington

Centerville

Davis County

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont

Fairfield

Fort Madison

Keokuk

Knoxville

Ottumwa

Prairie City-Monroe

Washington

The varsity portion of the tournament is expected to start at 4:30 p.m.

No spectators will be allowed at this years tournament.

Prep Basketball: Manning Leads Van Buren:

Isabel Manning poured in 27 points as No. 15 Van Buren County snuck out a 58-48 win over WACO last night.

Ella Jirak added 14 for Van Buren who stayed hot and won their seventh straight to improve to 12-3.

Grace Coble had 16 points for WACO, while Ellah Kissell finished with 11.

WACO slipped to 5-10.

Prep Basketball: Mount Pleasant Girls’ at Keokuk, Other Matchups:

The Mount Pleasant girls’ travel to Keokuk tonight as our featured matchup on KILJ.

Curt Watson’s group enters tonight with a record of 8-7, while Keokuk comes in 5-6.

The Panthers have won three of their last five, stumbling in their most recent tilt to Central Lee on Saturday.

Andrea Lopreato leads the team in scoring, averaging 15.8 points per game while Tristian Shull has boosted her scoring average into double figures at 10.5 points per game.

On the other side of the ledger, Keokuk is playing some of their best basketball of the season, as they are winners of four of their last five.

Abby Wolter is the straw that stirs their drink, scoring 18.5 points and hauling in seven rebounds per game.

The Chiefs have won the last seven matchups against Mount Pleasant, with the Panthers last win coming on December 8th of 2017.

Tonight’s game will tip at around 7:00 p.m., you can listen along on KILJ-FM with the Panther Tipoff Show beginning at 6:45 p.m.

Other contests tonight will see: