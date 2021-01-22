Sports, Friday, January 22nd

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Wrestling: Mount Pleasant Splits, Other Results:

The Mount Pleasant wrestling team split a pair of duals last night, falling to Fairfield 48-30 while beating Washington 51-15.

Carson Coleman, a state qualifier from a year ago, led the Panthers with a fall and forfeit victory, as did Bowen Davis at 132.

Abby Blint earned two wins via forfeit, while Gannon McNamee (120) earned a fall victory over Washington’s Lane Schrock in 2:24.

With the split in tow, the Panthers will take today off before traveling to the Williamsburg Raider Invite on Saturday.

There they will take on Western Dubuque, Fairfield, Grinnell, Pella and host Williamsburg.

Wrestling will get underway at 10:00 a.m.

ND/WB/Danville Wins Twice at Pekin

Blaine Frazier earned a fall and a forfeit as Notre Dame/West Burlington/Danville rolled by Pekin and Cardinal last night in a Super Conference double dual sweep.

The Nikes earned a 63-12 win over Pekin while dominating Cardinal 66-9.

Brett Haubrich picked up two falls for the Nikes while nine others also earned two victories.

New London Takes 2nd at Wapello Tournament

Wapello edged out New London 178.5 to 177.5 to hold on to win their host tournament last night.

The Indians had three individual champions and seven runners-up to clinch the tournament title.

New London earned six individual champions; Marcel Lopez (120), Dominic Lopez (145), Boden Pickle (170), Alyas Krieger (182), Currey Jacobs (195) and Brody Butterbaugh (285).

WACO, who finished last in the tournament, was paced by Dalton Provino.

Provino took third at 170.

Girls’ Basketball: Winfield-Mount Union Stays Perfect:

Jami Wilkerson had 15 points, while Bradie Buffington added 12 as the No. 10 (1A) Winfield-Mount Union Lady Wolves earned an easy 59-20 win over Highland last night.

Farrah Nelson chipped in with 10 as the Lady Wolves improved to 14-0 on the year and 8-0 in Super Conference play.

Winfield-Mount Union will now enjoy the weekend off before traveling to Mediapolis, Tuesday.

Highland slipped to 1-8.

Prep Basketball: Mount Pleasant Takes on Washington, Others Back on the Court:

The Mount Pleasant boys’ basketball team is aiming for their third consecutive victory for the first time this season as they travel to Washington tonight to hook up with the Demons.

Washington enters tonight 9-3 and alone atop the Southeast Conference standings.

The Demons have won three of the last four matchups including a December 18th victory at Mount Pleasant, 58-50.

Washington is led by their pair of guards — sophomore Ethan Patterson (15.3 ppg) and junior Kasen Bailey (15.20 ppg).

Trashaun Willis averages 10.3 points and seven boards per game for the Demons, as well.

Mount Pleasant is coming off a Tuesday win over Oskaloosa, 57-43.

The Panthers, 7-6 on the year, are led by Dewon Trent’s 14.7 points per game.

Brevin Wilson is second on the team at 12.2 points per game.

Tonight’s contest will begin at 7:45 p.m. at Washington High School.

You can listen along on KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com.

Other area games tonight:

Washington at Mount Pleasant (Girls)

Fairfield at Burlington

Keokuk at Fort Madison

Louisa-Muscatine at Pekin

Mediapolis at Lone Tree

WACO at Cardinal

Wapello at Highland

Danville at Notre Dame

New London at Van Buren County

West Burlington at Holy Trinity

State Details State Wrestling, High School Football Changes:

Despite reports and leaks of a new format for the 2021 State Wrestling Tournament, the Iowa High School Athletic Association Board of Control voted to keep the tournament format normal for February.

The state dual team tournament (Wednesday) and state traditional tournament (Thursday, Friday, Saturday) remain planned to run in their usual sessions and formats from February 17-20.

Competition and spectator guidelines for these IHSAA events will continue to follow the most updated proclamations and guidance with state and local government officials, and Iowa Events Center.

Capacity will currently allow for less than 4,000 tickets per session this year and cheerleaders will not be permitted.

In football, a big shakeup is coming for this fall.

The Association approved the addition of Class 5A football, making it the seventh classification of Iowa High School Football.

Classes 3A, 4A and 5A will consist of 36 teams, play nine regular-season games and have 16 playoff qualifiers.

Classes 1A and 2A will have 48 teams, play eight regular-season games and qualify 32 teams for postseason play.

Class A and Eight-Player will have an eight-game regular season with a 32-team playoff.

Teams in 2A, 1A, A and 8-Player will be permitted to play a ninth regular season game if they do not make postseason play.

The state announced that additional information regarding playoff qualification and district assignments will be released at a later date.

College Basketball: Iowa Smacked, Iowa State Learns Makeup Date:

Indiana 81, No. 4 Iowa 69

Luka Garza paced Iowa with 28 points and 12 boards, but it was not enough as Iowa fell to Indiana 81-69 last night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Joe Wieskamp finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds as Iowa fell to 12-3 and 6-2 in Big Ten play.

The Hawkeyes will be off until next Friday when they take on No. 22 Illinois in Champaign.

Iowa State Has Date Set for Makeup with KU

Iowa State, who had their first matchup with Kansas postponed because of COVID issues in Ames, now knows when the two will meet up.

The Big 12 announced Iowa State-Kansas will be played on Thursday, February 11th in Lawrence.

Tipoff will be set for 7:00 p.m.

The game was originally scheduled for January 16th.