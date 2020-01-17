Sports, Friday, January 17th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Basketball:

The New London boys’ basketball team stepped on the gas in the second half, scoring 44 points after the break to pull away in a 63-43 win over Danville last night.

Grant Swanson had 21 points to pace the Tiger offense, while Blaise Porter chipped in with 18.

Danville led at halftime, 22-19.

The Bears held New London to under 30% from the field in half one, but the Tigers quickly found their footing in third quarter.

Porter had 10 of his 18 in the third quarter, as he kept the Bears on their heels.

Taylor Kensett led Danville with 18 points, despite the defeat.

The win propelled New London to 7-3 overall, while Danville fell to 5-7.

Mount Pleasant got 21 points from Brevin Wilson and 14 from Clayton Lowery as the Panthers earned their fifth straight victory in a 59-46 over Fairifield.

The Panthers outscored Fairfield 43-27 after halftime to pull away.

Jaxon Hoyle chipped in with 10 for Mount Pleasant, who improved to 7-5 on the year.

They’ll take on New London on the road next Monday.

WACO went on a 16-5 fourth quarter run to keep their unblemished record alive, winning 60-44 over West Burlington.

Nik Coble led the way for the Warriors with 14 points, while Pietro Vannini added 13.

The fifth-ranked team in 1A, WACO will take on Van Buren, Monday night.

Other area scores last night on the boys’ slate:

Holy Trinity 45, Winfield-Mount Union 42 Christian Gerot led the Wolves with 12 points in the three-point loss. Ty Yocum added 11.

Highland 55, Mediapolis 46 Owen Timmerman paced the Bulldogs with 11 points, while Cole Adamson had a game high 20 points for Highland.



On the girls’ slate, Layney Loyd was a one-person wrecking crew, tallying a game-high high 26 points as the New London girls’ took down Danville 47-36 in SEISC South Division contest.

Kara Krieger had nine points in the win for New London, who pulled away from the Bears in the second half.

Isabella Smith led Danville with 17 points.

Lydia Stewart and Emma Huckabone each had 11 points, but it was not enough as Mount Pleasant was defeated 62-44 by Fairfield in a Southeast Conference tilt.

Shaylin Drish had 22, while Destiny Gridley pumped in 15 to lead the way for the Trojans, who improved to 6-4 on the year.

Mount Pleasant fell to 4-9.

#13 West Burlington got 26 points from their star Sydney Marlow, as the Falcons cruised past WACO 75-31, last night.

Ellah Kissell led the offensive attack for WACO with 12 points, but the Warriors were stymied early, falling behind 29-8 after one quarter.

The schedule doesn’t get any easier for the Warriors, as they host #7 (2A) Van Buren next Monday.

Other area games on the girls’ slate last night:

Wapello 45, Winfield-Mount Union 27 Jami Wilkerson had seven points, while Farrah Nelson added six but it was not enough as Wapello’s Holly Massner finished with 12.



Prep Wrestling:

The Mount Pleasant Panther wrestling team sent the Washington Demons packing during Pack the Gym Night with a 48-28 win.

#9 ranked Abby Blint scored a fall, as did Isaac Jerrel, Tyler Raub and Chayse Irving.

Mount Pleasant also picked up four forfeits as they improved to 5-11 in duals.

The Panthers will next be in action this Saturday in Centerville of course with weather pending.

Other area wrestling from last night:

Pekin 42, WACO 27, WACO 33, Lone Tree 18, Pekin 58, Lone Tree 12

New London 46, Notre Dame-West Burlington-Danville 30 (Frazer of ND-WB-Dan and Lopez of New London did not go head to head.) New London 50, Highland 30, ND-WB-Dan 54, Highland 33.

Columbus Community/WMU 54, Mediapolis 30, CC/WMU 45, Wapello 35, Wapello 46, Mediapolis 30.

L&M 45, Cardinal 24, Cardinal 24 , Van Buren 24 (Cardinal won by tie breaker).

Burlington 46, Keokuk 24

College Basketball:

Drake (13-5 overall, 3-2 MVC): Liam Robbins had 19 points and 12 rebounds, and Drake took an 84-74 win over Illinois State (6-11, 1-4). D.J. Wilkins and Jonah Jackson had 13 point apiece, Roman Penn scored 12 points and Noah Thomas added 10 off the bench for the Bulldogs.

Iowa Women (14-3 overall, 5-1 Big Ten): Iowa won their fifth straight conference game, taking down Minnesota 76-75. Alexis Sevillian hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with eight seconds left to lead the Hawkeyes to the win. Monika Czinano led with 21 points, Kathleen Doyle added 17 and Sevillian pitched in 11.

Iowa center Luka Garza has been picked as a midseason first-team All-American by Sporting News. The Big Ten’s scoring leader ranks sixth nationally with 22.3 points per game and is sixth with 10 double-doubles. Garza is also seventh in the nation in 20+ point games (11) and 19th in rebounding (10.4 per game).

And speaking of Iowa men, they’re back in action tonight taking on the Maize and Blue at home.

The #19 Wolverines enter tonight’s game with a record of 11-5, while Iowa is 12-5.

Tonight’s game will tip at 8:00 p.m.

You can listen to the game tonight on KILJ-FM with the Hawkeye Tip-Off Show at 7:00 p.m.