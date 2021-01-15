Sports, Friday, January 15th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Boys’ Basketball: Porter, Benjamin Guide New London Over WACO:

Blaise Porter came alive for 16 points in the second half, totaling 20 over the game as the New London boys’ basketball team stayed hot with a 68-39 win over WACO last night.

The win was New London’s third straight.

Kade Benjamin chipped in with 17 points and eight rebounds, while Devon Swanson and Camden Kasel both finished in double figures.

WACO’s offensive attack was paced by Zach Schmitz, who ended with 10 points.

Sophomore Simeon Reichenbach added nine.

The victory moved New London to 8-3 and 7-2 in the Super Conference, tying West Burlington for the top spot.

WACO fell to 1-10.

Girls’ Basketball: New London Holds on for Scary Win:

New London held a 16-point lead with four minutes to play in the fourth quarter, but was able to hold off a late surge by WACO etching win number three in the process, 50-47 last night.

Ellah Kissell led the WACO comeback, she finished with a game-high 24 points, but it was not enough.

Marah Hartrick led New London with 16 points, while Ashlyn McSorely chipped in with 15.

Natalie Burden also broke out for 11 points.

New London upped their ledger to 3-10, while WACO fell to 4-7.

One other final last night:

No. 10 Winfield-Mount Union 60, Lone Tree 32 Melina Oepping led the way with 12 points, while Madie Anderson added nine as the Lady Wolves improved to 12-0 and 6-0 in the SEISC-North with a 60-32 win over Lone Tree.



Prep Basketball: Busy Friday Night Feast of Basketball:

Tonight will be yet another busy Friday night in basketball in the region with several local teams getting back onto the hardwood.

Central lee at West Burlington

Notre Dame at Van Buren County

Winfield-Mount Union at Highland

Louisa-Muscatine at Columbus

Holy Trinity at Cardinal

Mediapolis at Pekin

Fort Madison at Burlington

Washington at Keokuk

Fairfield at Mount Pleasant

Prep Wrestling Roundup:

Frazier Leads ND/WB/Danville at New London

Blaine Frazier picked up three falls as ND/WB/Danville picked up a quartet of wins at New London last night.

The Nikes won 60-23 over New London, beat Cardinal 66-18, bested Van Buren County 57-15 and upended Louisa-Muscatine 60-16.

New London took down L-M 48-21, Cardinal 54-18 and Van Buren County 47-30.

Frazier’s falls came against Riley Norwood (L-M), Mason Shepard (Cardinal) and T.J. Jirak (Van Buren County)

New London was paced by Marcel Lopez who picked up two tech fall wins and a fall, while his brother Dominic earned two falls and two forfeit wins.

Other wrestling finals:

Fort Madison 48, Fairfield 30

Burlington 42, Keokuk 38

Bees Find New Home:

The Burlington Bees and the Clinton LumberKings will play ball this spring — as part of the Prospect League, which features college baseball players.

In December, Major League Baseball cut ties with 42 of its minor league teams, including the two along Iowa’s eastern border.

The Pioneer League’s players — all of whom are collegians — pay 495 dollars to play a 60-game schedule.

Opening games will be in late May and run through early August.

There will be 16 teams in the Prospect League and general managers of the teams will meet this weekend to set the upcoming season’s schedule.